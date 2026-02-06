Elvish Yadav engaged to Jiyaa Shankar? Fans decode the truth behind viral post

On Thursday, Elvish took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself holding Jiyaa Shankar’s hand, with a big diamond ring visible on her finger. Along with the picture, he added a romantic song and wrote, “Gave love another chance and I found my ❤️,” tagging Jiyaa. The post quickly went viral online.

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav recently shocked the internet after sharing a cryptic post that suggested he had found love in actor Jiyaa Shankar. However, fans have now decoded the post, revealing the truth behind their apparent “engagement”.

A Reddit user later shared the picture on the social media platform, asking whether any of Elvish’s fans could explain it. Fans soon flooded the comment section, claiming that Elvish and Jiyaa are set to host the reality show Engaged Season 2, which will stream on JioHotstar.

About Engaged: Roka Ya Dhokha The first season of the show was hosted by Uorfi Javed and comedian Harsh Gujral. The dating reality series tests contestants through several “flirty tasks” and wildcard twists before they eventually get engaged.

The show premiered in 2025 and has now been renewed for a second season, which is reportedly set to release on February 14. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement.

About Elvish Yadav and Jiyaa Shankar Elvish and Jiyaa met during their stint on Bigg Boss OTT 2. While Jiyaa entered the show at the beginning, Elvish joined as a wildcard after three weeks. During the show, the two were involved in a major fight when, during a task, Jiyaa mixed hand wash into Elvish’s glass of water.

Recently, Jiyaa was also rumoured to be engaged to Abhishek Malhan. However, she quickly shut down the rumours by sharing a picture with a mystery man.