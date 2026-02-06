Elvish Yadav engaged to Jiyaa Shankar? Fans decode the truth behind viral post
Elvish Yadav's Instagram post with Jiyaa Shankar sparked buzz online with fans decoding that they are set to host the new season of dating reality show.
YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav recently shocked the internet after sharing a cryptic post that suggested he had found love in actor Jiyaa Shankar. However, fans have now decoded the post, revealing the truth behind their apparent “engagement”.
Fans reveal truth behind Elvish Yadav and Jiyaa Shankar's viral engagement pic
On Thursday, Elvish took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself holding Jiyaa Shankar’s hand, with a big diamond ring visible on her finger. Along with the picture, he added a romantic song and wrote, “Gave love another chance and I found my ❤️,” tagging Jiyaa. The post quickly went viral online.
A Reddit user later shared the picture on the social media platform, asking whether any of Elvish’s fans could explain it. Fans soon flooded the comment section, claiming that Elvish and Jiyaa are set to host the reality show Engaged Season 2, which will stream on JioHotstar.
About Engaged: Roka Ya Dhokha
The first season of the show was hosted by Uorfi Javed and comedian Harsh Gujral. The dating reality series tests contestants through several “flirty tasks” and wildcard twists before they eventually get engaged.
The show premiered in 2025 and has now been renewed for a second season, which is reportedly set to release on February 14. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement.
About Elvish Yadav and Jiyaa Shankar
Elvish and Jiyaa met during their stint on Bigg Boss OTT 2. While Jiyaa entered the show at the beginning, Elvish joined as a wildcard after three weeks. During the show, the two were involved in a major fight when, during a task, Jiyaa mixed hand wash into Elvish’s glass of water.
Recently, Jiyaa was also rumoured to be engaged to Abhishek Malhan. However, she quickly shut down the rumours by sharing a picture with a mystery man.
Elvish Yadav’s recent work
Meanwhile, Elvish is currently a part of Laughter Chefs Season 3. Hosted by Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, the show also stars Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Arjun Bijlani, Krushna Abhishek, Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and Kashmera Shah. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma
Fueled by a strong love for movies, TV shows, and binge-worthy series, Riya Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times with 2.5 years of experience in the field. I dive deep into the world of entertainment—spotlighting stars, tracking trends, and uncovering the stories behind the screens. Whether it’s a cult classic or a new streaming obsession, I’m here for it—one headline at a time.Read More
