Maxtern calls Elvish Yadav ‘India’s sabse bada gawar' warns about slapping him on The 50. Watch

The clip of Maxtern ranting about Elvish in the show surfaced quickly on the internet. The clip shows Maxtern saying, "Main naa chahta inka (referring to Elvish's friends in the house, Lakshya, Archit and Lovekesh Kataria) maalik jaake dusre reality shows main baketi kare aur yeh bole ki usne Maxtern ke thapad maarke followers badhaye. Vo ghoda mere kya followers badhayega uske khudh ke doston ki 1 million nahi hai (I don’t want them (referring to Elvish’s friends in the house—Lakshya, Archit and Lovekesh Kataria) to go on other reality shows and boast, claiming that he gained followers by slapping Maxtern. That guy won’t increase my followers—his own friends don’t even have a million followers)."

The new reality show, The 50 , premiered on February 1. The show features YouTubers, actors and reality television show stars as contestants living under one roof and fighting for their survival by winning tasks. The recent task saw YouTuber Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern, ranting about his fight with Elvish Yadav and threatening to slap him if he ever sees him in person.

He added, "Dusri baat, voh yeh nahi btata ki voh kaise mummy waala card khelta hai. Jab bhi uski baat aati hai, dusre ke khilaaf negative PR karwata hai. Uski itni bhi aukaat nahi hai ki kisi se akele bhid sake. Jis din saamne aayega chaant khaayega yeh meri baat dhayan rakhe. Teesri baat jinko bhi lagta hai voh hai real ganster, voh hai ghode unpadh gawar. Voh aapne aap ko naa samajhe samajhdaar kyunki voh hai India ka sabse bada gawar (Secondly, he never talks about how he plays the ‘mother card’. Whenever his name comes up, he gets negative PR done against others. He doesn’t even have the guts to face anyone one-on-one. The day he comes face-to-face with me, he’ll get slapped—remember my words. Thirdly, anyone who thinks he’s a real gangster is an illiterate fool. He shouldn’t consider himself intelligent, because he’s one of the biggest fools in India)."

As soon as he entered the house after completing the task and ranting, Elvish's friend Archit Kaushik slapped him, which led to Maxtern falling on the ground. Apart from Archit, Lovekesh Kataria and Lakshya Choudhary are also Elvish's friends who have warned Maxtern not to speak about him in the house.

About Maxtern and Elvish Yadav's fight In 2024, Elvish found himself at the centre of controversy after a video allegedly showing him assaulting Maxtern with a group of friends went viral. Soon after the clip surfaced online, an FIR was registered against Elvish. In response, he alleged that Maxtern had threatened him and his parents, and claimed that the accusations were being made to gain attention and followers. However, within days, the two described the incident as a ‘misunderstanding’ and settled the fight with the intervention of Rajat Dalal.