Maxtern claims on The 50 that Elvish Yadav sent ₹1 lakh to his account before their 2024 fight: ‘Was it to frame me?’
Maxtern is one of the contestants on the new reality show, The 50. He opened up about his 2024 fight with Elvish Yadav on the show and said this.
The new reality show, The 50, premiered on February 1. While the first episode saw the contestants take part in a task and ended with Vanshaj Singh’s eviction, it had everything from fights to tea being spilt. Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern, opened up about his 2024 fight with Elvish Yadav, involving Lakshay Kaushik, who was also on the show. (Also Read: The 50: Vanshaj Singh leaks chat with Prince Narula's team after eviction, calls him and Karan Patel ‘clowns’)
Maxtern claims Elvish Yadav sent him ₹1 lakh before the fight
Maxtern spoke to Prince Narula and said, “Elvish told me to check my bank account, and when I did, he had sent me ₹1 lakh. I had no idea why the money was deposited, and he later told me, let us work together. I wasn’t in a good mental state, and when he offered me friendship, it made me emotional. But he lied that I cussed at his mother.” Maxtern claimed that Elvish told him he had shot a music video, which was delayed a few days before their fight. However, he asked him to shoot a scene in which Elvish would slap Maxtern.
“I wondered why he was adding that scene, but I assumed we were artists, and films often included fight scenes. After the music video was released, many negative memes began appearing on meme pages. I know when such memes appear, it’s manufactured. I felt bad and thought people wouldn’t believe if I told them what had happened,” he said, adding, “I was confused, and then Lakshay called and asked me to return the ₹1 lakh.” He also claimed he was never given a reason for why the money was sent to him. “Was it to frame me, or what? I don’t know. I will confront Lakshay about it,” said Maxtern.
Incidentally, Elvish’s friend Lakshay is also a contestant on The 50, which streams on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV at 10.30 pm.
Elvish Yadav and Maxtern’s 2024 fight
In 2024, a video of Elvish allegedly beating Maxtern, along with a group of friends, went viral. Following the video’s leak, an FIR was filed against Elvish, who accused Maxtern of threatening to harm him and his parents. He also claimed that Maxtern was deliberately making allegations against him to gain followers and accused him of staging the controversy. A few days later, the duo resolved the matter and reconciled with Rajat Dalal’s help. They also called the situation a ‘misunderstanding’.
