Maxtern claims on The 50 that Elvish Yadav sent ₹1 lakh to his account before their 2024 fight: ‘Was it to frame me?’

Maxtern spoke to Prince Narula and said, “ Elvish told me to check my bank account, and when I did, he had sent me ₹1 lakh. I had no idea why the money was deposited, and he later told me, let us work together. I wasn’t in a good mental state, and when he offered me friendship, it made me emotional. But he lied that I cussed at his mother.” Maxtern claimed that Elvish told him he had shot a music video, which was delayed a few days before their fight. However, he asked him to shoot a scene in which Elvish would slap Maxtern.

The new reality show, The 50, premiered on February 1. While the first episode saw the contestants take part in a task and ended with Vanshaj Singh’s eviction, it had everything from fights to tea being spilt. Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern , opened up about his 2024 fight with Elvish Yadav, involving Lakshay Kaushik, who was also on the show. (Also Read: The 50: Vanshaj Singh leaks chat with Prince Narula's team after eviction, calls him and Karan Patel ‘clowns’ )

“I wondered why he was adding that scene, but I assumed we were artists, and films often included fight scenes. After the music video was released, many negative memes began appearing on meme pages. I know when such memes appear, it’s manufactured. I felt bad and thought people wouldn’t believe if I told them what had happened,” he said, adding, “I was confused, and then Lakshay called and asked me to return the ₹1 lakh.” He also claimed he was never given a reason for why the money was sent to him. “Was it to frame me, or what? I don’t know. I will confront Lakshay about it,” said Maxtern.

Incidentally, Elvish’s friend Lakshay is also a contestant on The 50, which streams on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV at 10.30 pm.