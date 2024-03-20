Elvish Yadav's 5 biggest controversies, including snake venom case and fight with Maxtern

Elvish Yadav, who is currently in a 14-day judicial custody in connection to a snake venom case, has divided the internet. While a section of social media users have demanded strict action to be taken against the YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, his fans have called him ‘innocent’. However, Elvish is not new to controversies. (Read more: Elvish Yadav's mom cries due to his arrest in snake venom case; Aly Goni reacts) Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner Elvish Yadav, accused of providing snake venom in parties, is not new to controversies.

In the recent times, prior to his arrest, Elvish had many public face-offs with other YouTubers. A look at his showdowns which grabbed attention.

Elvish accused Fukra Insaan of ‘negative PR’

Elvish accused Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan of pulling a negative PR stunt against him. The latter claimed that it was Elvish, who was was seeking publicity through fake accusations. The blame game between the two YouTubers affected their friendship. For the unversed, Elvish and Abhishek shared a good rapport as Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants. However, their bond ended on a sour note after the reality show ended.

Former Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-contestants Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan accused each other of negative PR.(Instagram)

Elvish Yadav arrested under Wildlife Act

Elvish has been accused of allegedly obtaining snake venom as a recreational drug for rave parties. He has been charged under the Wildlife Act after the venom was found in the samples of his party earlier this month. The YouTuber was arrested by UP Police after a report of the sample confirmed the presence of snake venom of the Cobra Krait species.

Elvish Yadav has been booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC for allegedly providing snake venom to a party. (PTI)

Maxtern accused Elvish Yadav of murder attempt

Elvish and YouTuber Maxtern had a public showdown, which involved physical assault and an FIR being filed. Maxtern alleged that Elvish not only physically assaulted him but also attempted to kill him. Videos of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner beating up Maxtern surfaced on social media recently. Although the latter had lodged a police complaint against Elvish, he withdrew it later. The duo announced on social media that they had made peace with each other.

YouTuber Maxtern accused Elvish Yadav of physical assault and murder attempt.(X)

Elvish Yadav's public showdown with journalist

Elvish was accused of misbehaving with a journalist by snatching his mic. The YouTuber allegedly got angry when he was asked about his Vaishno Devi temple visit in December 2023. However, according to Elvish's team, the person who claimed to be a journalist grabbed the YouTuber's friend's shoulder when he was denied a picture. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner also reacted in order to end the brawl.

Elvish Yadav-Manisha Rani fallout

Elvish and Manisha Rani were known to be close pals and used to spend time with each other during Bigg Boss OTT 2. The YouTuber was also seen picking up Manisha from the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. While their dating rumours were there for some time, the duo has now unfollowed each other on social media.

