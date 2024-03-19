Elvish Yadav's mom cries due to his arrest in snake venom case; Aly Goni reacts: 'Hope he stays out of controversies'

Elvish Yadav was arrested in a snake venom case on Sunday. The YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a local court. Now, a video of Elvish's mother, Sushma Yadav, is doing the rounds on social media; she was seen crying in the clip, which has caught Aly Goni’s attention. The actor said it was heartbreaking to see Elvish’s mother in such a state. Also read | Elvish Yadav admits to arranging snake venom in rave parties: Report Elvish Yadav's father Ram Avtar Yadav and mother Sushma Yadav; his mother's new video is being widely shared online.

Elvish Yadav's parents call son innocent

Elvish Yadav's father, Ram Avtar Yadav, also broke down on national television, while speaking about his son in an interview to ABP News. Elvish's parents called their son innocent and also asked People For Animals (PFA) chairperson and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi to show mercy towards the YouTuber.

Elvish's mother in tears in video

A video of Elvish Yadav's mom crying was shared with a tweet that read, “Pain of mother I must appreciate this mother-son bond, Elvish Yadav is deeply attached with his mother and so is she. She is going through the toughest time ever. May she get strength to face this.”

Reacting to the video, Aly Goni tweeted, “After seeing Elvish’s mother cry in a video my heart (broken emoji)... I hope she meets her son ASAP (As soon as possible), and I hope he stays out of all these controversies in future.”

Elvish ‘supplied snake venom to increase his fan base’

A report by The Indian Express on Monday said that while money was one of the motives that allegedly drove the YouTuber to supply the venom, Elvish allegedly supplied the snake venom to ‘increase his fan base’ and to apparently show that he’s ‘got swag.’

“During questioning, Yadav did not accept the crime… but we have a lot of evidence. For him, it was to make a statement that he’s got ‘swag’... He wanted to paint a picture among his fans as someone who is completely unafraid of law-enforcement agencies and can do whatever he wishes,” said a Noida Police officer.

As per the report, police found evidence of snake venom being used in more than six parties linked to Elvish, adding he was personally present at some of them. “Those who attended the parties in question are being identified; appropriate action will be taken against them for using the snake venom,” said an officer.

