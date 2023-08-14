Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale live updates: Abhishek Malhan not hospitalised, has body ache
Bigg Boss OTT season 2 grand finale live updates: Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve are all in the fight for the Bigg Boss trophy. The season finale will premiere on Jio Cinema app on Monday night at 9pm. Host Salman Khan will be back to crown the winner. Check out all the latest updates:
- Aug 14, 2023 12:30 PM IST
Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale live updates: Abhishek has body ache
According to the sources close to Twitter account Bigg Boss Tak, “Abhishek Malhan had body ache and was feeling weak due to viral fever. Abhishek was not hospitalised but was taken to the doctors' as he was extremely unwell. He was provided with good medical care and will be seen at the grand FINALE.”
- Aug 14, 2023 12:17 PM IST
Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale: Is Badshah coming to finale?
“Should i enter the house of BIGG BOSS,” tweeted rapper Badshah. Fans said, “Give our love to the King #ElvishYadav.”
- Aug 14, 2023 11:42 AM IST
Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale: Pooja Bhatt to perform
Finalist Pooja Bhatt will perform at the grand finale episode on Monday night. A promo shared by Jio Cinema shows her in a white outfit, sitting on a throne for her performance.
- Aug 14, 2023 11:29 AM IST
What will the winner take home?
The final voting for Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is underway, and ahead of the grand finale, there has been massive buzz around the finalists, prize money, where to watch Bigg Boss OTT 2's final episode, and much more. As per an ABP Live report, the prize money for the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is a significant amount. Read full report here.
- Aug 14, 2023 11:07 AM IST
Falak Naaz to perform with Avinash Sachdev
A promo from the season finale shows Falak Naaz giving a performance with Avinash Sachdeva. They dance to Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani.
- Aug 14, 2023 11:03 AM IST
Who is winning the poll?
According to the live voting count and trend reported by PKBnews, YouTubers Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan are giving each other tough competition as both are leading in terms of voting. Check out full story here.