Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani discuss about who would be Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner: 'Elvish aur Abhishek ka palda bhari hai'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is fast approaching its grand finale and among the finalists are Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani. Jio Cinema has now shared a new promo which shows Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani talking about the chances of Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan winning the trophy. Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale: Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malhan, who will win Salman Khan-hosted show? Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani discuss about Bigg Boss OTT finale.

The promo was shared on Instagram with the caption, “Manisha & Bebika discuss who has a better chance of winning between Elvish and Abhishek! Who are you supporting?”

Bebika and Manisha discuss about who would be the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner

The promo opens with Bebika and Manisha chatting while doing some selfcare. Bebika, seen in a black and white night suit, asks Manisha, “tere ko nahi lagta jeetne mein Elvish aur Abhishek ka palda bhari hai (don't you think Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan have more chances of winning).” She responds while putting nail paint on her nails, “kuch pata nahi behen (no idea my sister).” Talking about Abhishek, Bebika says, “Uska main tere ko batau uska dimaag sthir nahi hai (Abhishek doesn't have a stable mind).” When Manisha asks if Elvish has a stable mind, Bebika replies, “Elvish ka stubborn hai.” Manisha explains without revealing who she is talking about, “har insaan 19-20 hota hai, ab no doubts wo ek already winner hai (not every person is the same, he is already a winner).” When Bebika disagrees with her, Manisha says, “sometimes impossible is also possible.”

Reactions to Bebika and Manisha's Bigg Boss OTT 2 promo

Viewers of the show however remained divided over Abhishek and Elvish but a Manisha fan wrote, “Everyone here is playing well but most of all it shows, Manisha is playing the best, pure heart, vote Manisha Rani.” “Nothing against Elvish but Abhishek is deserving winner,” read one of the many similar comments.

An Elvish fan explained why he deserved to win, “We support SYSTEM. If ELVISH wins the stereotype that you have to be a loud mouthpiece to win Big Boss and argue over eggs and repeat same things over and over until you sleep will be broken as a man of heart and boldness are superior winner qualities. Elvish journey: Brotherhood, Betrayal, Loyalty, Crime and Punishments, Entertainment, Competitiveness, Intimidation, Domination, Sigma."

"He has 4 less weeks to prove himself and adjust in the house and outshines everyone. As soon as he enters: Bullied for his walking posture and language, poisoned, denied food, used his mother to exploit him emotionally, his closest friends Abhishek and Manisha betrayed him, he shared life experiences and wisdom to learn from. His ultimate winning quality: his screen presence and personality and moral edge,” the fan added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail