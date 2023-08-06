Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan schools Abhishek Malhan for being overconfident, bragging about his fan following

In the upcoming weekend episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will be seen slamming YouTuber Abhishek Malhan for bragging about his social media followers. Abhishek, who recently won the Ticket To Finale task in Bigg Boss OTT 2, had in a recent episode said that he has brought his entire YouTube community to the Salman Khan-hosted show. This did not go down well with Salman, who lashed out at Abhishek. Also read: Fans think Salman Khan is disinterested in Bigg Boss, slam his expressions on show Salman Khan schools Abhishek Malhan for being overconfident.

Salman Khan mocks Abhishek Malhan

Salman told the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant in a promo video shared by Voot, "Abhishek, toh aap iss show mein followers leke aye hain. Aapko yeh baat ki guarantee hai ki yeh followers yeh show dekh rahe hai aap ki wajah se (You think you have increased the followers of this show, are sure they are watching it only because of you)?" To which, Abhishek replied, "No."

Salman then mocked him, and said to Abhishek Malhan, “Agar aap nahi hote toh hamara kya hota yaar? Toh hum sab aapke shukr guzaar hai ki aap iss show mein aye ho. Abhishek, ek admi ko follow kiya jata hai, aap followers ko follow kar rahe ho, jahan ki woh chahte hain ki woh aapko follow karein. But aap followers ko follow kar rahe hain (If you were not there, what would have happened to us, my friend. We are all thankful to you for coming on the show. You are following your followers when they want to follow you).”

Reactions to Salman's remark about Abhishek

Voot shared the clip on Instagram along with the caption, "Salman Khan slams Abhishek for a statement he made in the house! Find out more in tonight’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan streaming on JioCinema for free..."

Reacting to the promo, an Instagram user said, "Abhishek has too much attitude, not good." One person commented, "Yes brother, first stop Elvish (Elvish Yadav, another contestant on the show) in one episode and then school Abhishek..."

A person rallied behind Abhishek and slammed filmmaker-actor Pooja Bhatt's behaviour on the show. He said, "This is a totally biased show as Pooja Bhatt is there. Whatever she says, she does, it's ok. But it's like punishment for others, especially for influencers to say anything... flop show."

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

The show premiered on June 17 on JioCinema. The remaining contestants are Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, and Jad Hadid, as well as the wild card entrant Elvish Yadav.

