Siddharth opens up on supporting students during CJP protest: ‘Don’t need anyone’s permission’

After the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar gained momentum, some Bollywood celebrities came out in support of the movement that demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and educational reforms following the NEET paper leak. Actors Dia Mirza and Siddharth were among the celebrities who spoke in favour of the movement. Both Dia and Siddharth star in the recently released Operation Safed Sagar. Siddharth in a still from Operation Safed Sagar.

'Didn’t need anyone’s permission to speak' In a recent interaction, the actor spoke about celebrities speaking up on national matters. Siddharth has been outspoken and is known for refusing to stay silent on issues. Speaking to News18, he said, “I didn’t need anyone’s permission when I started speaking. I don’t need anyone’s permission to continue speaking. But the youth will always be the youth. Their places change. They’ll become older and look around and say, ‘Thank god, new young ones came to take our place.’ And it will keep going forward."

Siddharth spoke about the youth movement and how it has always remained relevant, irrespective of the time period. Siddharth maintained that young people don’t need anyone’s permission. They don’t need our advice to raise their voice or speak up about issues that matter to them.