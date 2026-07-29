Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth bring romance to the runway as they close Jayanti Reddy's India Couture Week showcase
At India Couture Week, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth dazzled in coordinated looks as they turned showstoppers for fashion designer Jayanti Reddy's show.
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth closed designer Jayanti Reddy's showcase at the India Couture Week (ICW), an FDCI initiative, on July 28. The two actors, who tied the knot in 2024, graced the runway for the designer's collection ‘The Gilded Era’ dressed in opulent looks. Here's a breakdown of the outfits they both wore:
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Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth close Jayanti Reddy's ICW show
Aditi and Siddharth brought regal romance to the runway as they closed Jayanti Reddy's couture showcase. The couple walked the ramp hand in hand, blending romance with heritage-inspired fashion. They wore coordinated couture looks from the designer's latest collection, and even shared an adorable moment on the runway.
Aditi Rao Hydari wore a gold-and-beige embellished peplum-style bodice paired with a flared sharara skirt featuring intricate zardozi embroidery, beadwork, and sequins. It has a strapless silhouette with a plunging neckline, a figure-sculpting bust, and a flared hem. She wore it with a matching lehenga skirt decked in intricate handiwork.
Aditi completed the look with a diamond choker necklace and earrings. Wavy tresses tucked behind her ears, a bold plum lip shade, matching eyeshadow, feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, and beaming highlighter rounded off the glam.
Meanwhile, Siddharth matched the collection's aesthetic in a heavily embroidered beige sherwani jacket worn unbuttoned with draped dhoti-style silk trousers. He accessorised the outfit with a multi-layered pearl-and-emerald statement necklace. His outfit complemented Aditi's lehenga set, creating a contemporary elegance on the runway.
About Jayanti Reddy's couture collection
Aditi and Siddharth's coordinated appearance also complemented Jayanti Reddy's latest couture collection, which drew inspiration from Hyderabad's cultural legacy and the craftsmanship of the Nizami era.
The designer combines traditional Indian silhouettes with contemporary styling, highlighted with traditional hand embroidery and craftsmanship. On the runway, from striking crimson sarees and voluminous ivory skirts to vibrant lehengas and deconstructed sarees, Jayanti Reddy displayed Indian craftsmanship in timeless silhouettes.
About Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth
Aditi met actor Siddharth while working on the film Maha Samudram (2021). Their on-screen chemistry soon translated into an off-screen bond, and the two began dating the same year. The couple announced their engagement on March 28, 2024. They later tied the knot at a 400-year-old historic temple in Wanaparthy in September. The couple tied the knot for the second time with a cosy destination wedding in Rajasthan.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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