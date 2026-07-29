Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth bring romance to the runway as they close Jayanti Reddy's India Couture Week showcase

Aditi Rao Hydari wore a gold-and-beige embellished peplum-style bodice paired with a flared sharara skirt featuring intricate zardozi embroidery, beadwork, and sequins. It has a strapless silhouette with a plunging neckline, a figure-sculpting bust, and a flared hem. She wore it with a matching lehenga skirt decked in intricate handiwork.

Aditi and Siddharth brought regal romance to the runway as they closed Jayanti Reddy's couture showcase. The couple walked the ramp hand in hand, blending romance with heritage-inspired fashion. They wore coordinated couture looks from the designer's latest collection, and even shared an adorable moment on the runway.

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Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth closed designer Jayanti Reddy's showcase at the India Couture Week (ICW), an FDCI initiative, on July 28. The two actors, who tied the knot in 2024, graced the runway for the designer's collection ‘The Gilded Era’ dressed in opulent looks. Here's a breakdown of the outfits they both wore:

Aditi completed the look with a diamond choker necklace and earrings. Wavy tresses tucked behind her ears, a bold plum lip shade, matching eyeshadow, feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, and beaming highlighter rounded off the glam.

Meanwhile, Siddharth matched the collection's aesthetic in a heavily embroidered beige sherwani jacket worn unbuttoned with draped dhoti-style silk trousers. He accessorised the outfit with a multi-layered pearl-and-emerald statement necklace. His outfit complemented Aditi's lehenga set, creating a contemporary elegance on the runway.

About Jayanti Reddy's couture collection Aditi and Siddharth's coordinated appearance also complemented Jayanti Reddy's latest couture collection, which drew inspiration from Hyderabad's cultural legacy and the craftsmanship of the Nizami era.

The designer combines traditional Indian silhouettes with contemporary styling, highlighted with traditional hand embroidery and craftsmanship. On the runway, from striking crimson sarees and voluminous ivory skirts to vibrant lehengas and deconstructed sarees, Jayanti Reddy displayed Indian craftsmanship in timeless silhouettes.