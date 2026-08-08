Preity Zinta slams paparazzo claiming she ignored Aamir Khan during Batwara 1947 promotions: ‘This is not in good taste’

A paparazzo page, Filmy Galaxy, shared a video on Instagram showing Preity stepping out of her vanity van. Looking confused about where she was supposed to go amid a crowd of photographers, she asked, "EK min guys, kahan jaana hai? (One minute guys, where do I have to go?)" As the photographers guided her, Preity walked in the opposite direction. Aamir was standing outside his vanity van, but Preity did not notice him and walked past without greeting him. The paparazzo page captioned the video, "Oh no, Preity Zinta ignored Aamir Khan?"

Actor Preity Zinta is set to make her big-screen comeback after an eight-year hiatus with Batwara 1947. The actor is currently busy promoting the film alongside co-star Sunny Deol and producer Aamir Khan . However, a recent video from a promotional event sparked speculation after a paparazzo page claimed that Preity had “ignored” Aamir. Preity has now hit back at the page, calling it out for 'clickbait content' and promoting negativity.

Reacting to the video, Preity called out the page for creating a misleading narrative. She wrote, "This kind of clickbait content is not cool. I didn’t see Aamir as I was in a rush to shoot some Shots inside & then catch a flight for Batwara 1947 Promotions. Next time pls don’t expect me to stop and take pictures if your intent is to promote any kind of negativity! I have a LOT of love & respect for Aamir, so this is not in good taste."

About Preity Zinta's upcoming movie Preity was last seen in the movie Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018. She is now making her comeback to the big screen with Batwara 1947 after eight years. Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 also stars Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh, Kanikka Kapir and Khushi Hajare among others. Set in Lahore against the backdrop of 1947 partition of India and the division of Punjab, the film is backed by Aamir Khan under his production banner Aamir Khan Productions and is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14.

Talking about her comeback, Preity revealed that she didn't miss facing the camera and said, "I didn’t miss it, to be honest. I was enjoying having a family; it was new to me, having kids, focusing on my personal life. And however big my career milestones might be, my greatest milestone was to have children."