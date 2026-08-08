KKR all-rounder Ramandeep Singh ties knot with Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan actor Charlie Chauhan; Arshdeep, Naman and Jay attend

Posting their wedding photo in a collaborative Instagram post they wrote: “8 years of us, and finally… forever.” In the videos and photos going viral on social media, they can be seen tying the knot as per a traditional wedding at a Gurudwara.

Cricketer Ramandeep Singh and actor Charlie Chauhan entered into a blissful bond during a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony that was attended by family members, close friends, fellow cricketers and personalities from the television industry.

All-rounder Ramandeep plays for Punjab in domestic cricket and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while Charlie is known for television shows Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and Best Friends Forever.

Among those spotted at the celebrations were India pacer Arshdeep Singh, Mumbai Indians batter Naman Dhir, Mumbai Indians fast bowler Ashwini Kumar and Punjab cricketer Jassinder Singh.

Actor Jay Bhanushali shared a picture from the wedding celebrations on his Instagram Story. Arshdeep too took to Instagram to post their photograph and wish them.