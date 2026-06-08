Mahhi Vij reveals Jay Bhanushali has become her ‘best friend’ after separation: Kisi mai bhi bitterness nahi hai

Earlier this year, Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali announced their separation after 16 years together. Now, Mahhi has opened up about how their relationship has evolved since the split, sharing that there is no bitterness between them and referring to Jay as her best friend. Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali tied the knot in 2010.

Mahhi Vij on bond with Jay Bhanushali Mahhi opened up about how her bond with Jay has evolved after their separation in an upcoming episode of Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar.

At one point in the episode, host Rajeev Khandelwal asked Mahhi, “Aapki life main aisa pal aaya abhi jaha kai cheeze aapke aanusar nahi chali vo phase mai pappa khade rahe honge aapke sath aaj khade hai to, iske baad aapki life mai moment aaya, jaha par aapki personal life mai cheeze aapne jaise umeed kiya hoga vaise nahi baithi, uss samay pappa ka support bohot maine rakha hoga aapko, inhone kaise deal kiya.”

It translates to, “There must have been a phase in your life when many things did not go according to your expectations, and your father would have stood by your side during that time. He is still standing by you today. Later, there must have been another period in your life when things in your personal life did not turn out the way you had hoped. At that time, your father's support must have meant a lot to you. How did he deal with that situation?"

At this point, the actor spoke about the support of her father when her personal life hit an obstacle, and her bond with Jay.

She shared that her father never questioned her choices and always reassured her that he would stand by her side, regardless of whatever decision she chose to make. He just wants me to be happy in life

“Jay is my best friend right now, and he is my family, mere papa bhi ghar jate hai Jay ke saath chai peete hai, woh bhi ata hai humlog ke beech mai bohot hi acchasa relationship hai and I am glad kisi mai bhi bitterness nahi hai, humlog abhi bhi family ki tarha jude hue hain ek dusre ke liye aur jab ye sab cheeze ho rahi thi to pata hai kya hota hai aapko aisa lagta hain baas koi sawal mat karo, aap bass baith jao quietly and thats what he did vo chup chap baithte the, koi sawal nahi ki tu ye kyu kar rahi hai, ye hojayega, ye galat hai,” Mahhi said.

It translates to, “Jay is my best friend right now, and he is family to me. Even my father visits the house, has tea with Jay, and he also comes over. We share a very warm relationship, and I’m glad there is no bitterness between us. We are still connected like a family and continue to be there for one another. When all of this was happening, you know how it feels – you just don't want anyone to ask questions. You just want someone to sit quietly beside you, and that's exactly what he did. He would sit there silently, without questioning me or saying things like, 'Why are you doing this?', 'This will happen,' or 'This is wrong’.”

Mahhi also spoke about how women are often expected to keep making a relationship work at any cost, and people often question them wen they decide to go back to their parental home. She asserted that her father never asked her a single question and simply showed her that he was there for her.