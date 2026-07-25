Lights, Camera, Activism: Films That Captured A Generation’s Fire

Long before hashtags and marches, Hindi cinema was already telling stories of young people who refused to look away. Here is a look back at the films that turned youthful anger into action, and still manage to light a fire every time we revisit them. A still from Aanand L Rai's film Raanjhanaa Raanjhanaa (2013)

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Abhay Deol in a still from Raanjhanaa.

Director: Aanand L. Rai | Cast: Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol Better known as a heartbreak story, Raanjhanaa quietly doubles as a portrait of campus politics once its heroine, Zoya, becomes a Delhi University student leader. Her romance with Akram, a young activist trying to reform the system from within, is loosely drawn from the real culture of DU’s student union elections, where politics has long been a young person’s first taste of public life, and where personal conviction and ambition are never easy to tell apart. Also Read | Rang De Basanti turns 20: Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi and more celebrate with a special screening, cut cake Aarakshan (2011)

Aarakshan starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan

Director: Prakash Jha | Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Manoj Bajpayee A college principal stands by fairness as his students split into rival camps in this drama about India’s education system. The film was directly inspired by the real Supreme Court ruling upholding caste-based reservation quotas, a decision that had already set off student protests across the country in the years before the film released, making its campus unrest feel less like fiction and more like a rerun of the headlines. Chillar Party (2011)

A still from Chillar Party

Directors: Vikas Bahl, Nitesh Tiwari | Cast: Irrfan Khan, Sanath Menon, Rohan Grover, Naman Jain A gang of school kids refuse to let a local politician take away their friend’s stray dog. What was written as a simple children’s story turned into one of Hindi cinema’s most memorable protests, staged entirely at school and colony level. The kids organise a citywide march, some of them down to their underwear, and go on a hunger strike, proving that a movement does not need adults or ideology to actually work. Rang De Basanti (2006)

Rang De Basanti starred Aamir Khan, Siddharth, R Madhavan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Sharman Joshi in the lead.

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra | Cast: Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan, Alice Patten A group of carefree Delhi University friends agree to act in a documentary about India’s freedom fighters, only for a friend’s death to push them from apathy into real rebellion. The film was inspired by real controversies over defective military aircraft and the families of Air Force pilots who never got honest answers, a modern tragedy the makers deliberately laid over the story of Bhagat Singh and his comrades. Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2005)

A still from Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi.

Director: Sudhir Mishra | Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Shiny Ahuja, Chitrangada Singh Three university friends in the 1970s take very different paths after their politics pull them apart. Sudhir Mishra built the film around the real Naxalite movement and the wave of student radicalism that swept Indian campuses in that decade, drawing partly on his own memories of the era’s charged political mood to show what conviction actually costs once college ends. Yuva (2004)

Ajay Devgn in a still from Yuva

Director: Mani Ratnam | Cast: Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Rani Mukerji Three men from different corners of Kolkata collide over one chaotic day, with one of them, an idealistic student leader, convinced that real change has to come from inside the system rather than from shouting at it. Mani Ratnam shaped the film around West Bengal’s real tradition of student politics feeding into electoral change, rather than any single event, making the case that staying and fighting counts as much as marching out. Haasil (2003)

Irrfan Khan and Jimmy Sheirgill in a still from Haasil