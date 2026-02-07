Rang De Basanti turns 20: Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi and more celebrate with a special screening, cut cake

Soha took to her Instagram account to share pictures from the wonderful reunion. The team cut a huge chocolate cake to mark the occasion. Sharing the pictures, Soha wrote, “20 years later - we showed up! A few were missed but the spirit was still 🔥 #rangdebasanti 🇮🇳.”

Rang De Basanti has clocked in 20 years of release! Released in 2006, the film became a cultural phenomenon, and nearly two decades later, many still believe it’s the kind of cinematic masterpiece that’s difficult to replicate. To mark this special occasion, the cast of Rang De Basanti gathered in Mumbai for a special screening. Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni were seen together, along with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

About Rang De Basanti The coming-of-age socio-political drama was written, produced, and directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. It featured an ensemble cast including Aamir Khan, Siddharth (in his Hindi debut), Atul Kulkarni, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, British actress Alice Patten (also in her Hindi debut), Waheeda Rehman, and Soha Ali Khan.

The film followed the story of a British film student travelling to India to document the lives of five freedom fighters from the Indian revolutionary movement. She befriends and casts five young men in her project, which inspires them to take a stand against the injustices of their own government. Rang De Basanti won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film and was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2007 BAFTA Awards. It was also chosen as India's official entry for the Golden Globe Awards and the Academy Awards in the same category.

Sharman Joshi opened up about a memorable moment from the time of the film's release. He still remembers the compliment he received from former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for the song 'Roobaroo' in the film.

"When we did a special screening in Delhi, Atal Bihari Vajyapee ji, sought me out, hugged me and patted my back and said the line aloud from ‘Roobaroo': Sooraj ko main nigal gaya’. It spoke to the poet in him,” Joshi told PTI.