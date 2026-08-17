Heart racing after morning coffee? Cardiologist shares 6 warning signs you should not ignore
Feeling heart palpitations after having coffee? Caffeine can activate your stress response. It’s often harmless, but can also point to deeper health issues.
Early morning coffee may feel like a mandatory part of the day, as if the day does not truly begin without a piping-hot cup. There are also practical reasons behind this widespread affinity, such as shaking off morning grogginess and feeling more alert. But the post-caffeine consumption experience may not always be pleasant; sometimes the heart begins to race, pound, or skip beats. Don't take it lightly, as it can also be an alarming health sign.
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Let's hear from Dr Akash Motgi, consultant in cardiology at Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, how to understand how caffeine affects the heart and when post-coffee palpitations may be a red flag.
How does caffeine affect the heart?
Why does your heart race after you drink coffee? The answer lies in the way caffeine activates the nervous system and triggers certain temporary changes in the body.
Dr Motgi elaborated on the reason behind racing heart, “The natural stimulant caffeine encourages a surge of adrenaline, the hormone that triggers the body's ‘fight or flight’ reaction. Blood pressure, heart rate, and alertness might all momentarily increase as a result.”
This response is common, and the specialist assured that many healthy people experience it too. Moderate caffeine consumption generally may not cause serious cardiovascular side effects. But there is a limit. Excessive caffeine intake or heightened sensitivity to it may result in noticeable heart-related symptoms.
What kind of problem comes up when you drink too many cups of coffee? The cardiologist added, “When excessive caffeine use often ends in palpitations, chest pain, lightheadedness, or dyspnea, there is ground for worry.”
Because caffeine gets absorbed more quickly on an empty stomach, drinking strong coffee before breakfast could worsen its effects.
Can palpitations be linked to non-caffeine reasons?
Coffee may appear to be the most obvious culprit behind early-morning palpitations, but the cardiologist noted that energy drinks, smoking, pre-workout supplements, dehydration, and mental stress may also trigger them.
When can palpitation be a warning sign?
The sensation of a rapidly beating heart is common and often harmless. However, when it occurs frequently or lasts longer than usual, it may point to a heart rhythm disorder known as arrhythmia, as per Dr Motgi:
Here are the signs you need to stay alert to:
- Chest pain or tightness
- Shortness of breath
- Dizziness or light-headedness
- Fainting or near-fainting
- Excessive sweating without physical exertion
- A heart rate that remains unusually fast even at rest
He added that people with a family history of sudden cardiac or inherited heart rhythm disorders may be particularly vulnerable. Dr Motgi mentioned that these symptoms may also be the early indicators of conditions such as supraventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, or other rhythm abnormalities.
The expert's parting advice is that reducing consumption, avoiding coffee on an empty stomach, drinking enough water, and getting enough sleep will all greatly lessen symptoms if excessive caffeine is shown to be the cause. So, if you frequently get palpitations, do not think it is happening because of caffeine. See a cardiologist if palpitations become frequent, persist for several minutes, or are accompanied by chest discomfort, dizziness, or fainting.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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