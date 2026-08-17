Heart racing after morning coffee? Cardiologist shares 6 warning signs you should not ignore

Let's hear from Dr Akash Motgi , consultant in cardiology at Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, how to understand how caffeine affects the heart and when post-coffee palpitations may be a red flag.

Early morning coffee may feel like a mandatory part of the day, as if the day does not truly begin without a piping-hot cup. There are also practical reasons behind this widespread affinity, such as shaking off morning grogginess and feeling more alert. But the post-caffeine consumption experience may not always be pleasant; sometimes the heart begins to race, pound, or skip beats. Don't take it lightly, as it can also be an alarming health sign. ALSO READ: Can drinking black coffee daily reduce fatty liver risk? Hepatologist explains how much to drink and what to avoid

Why does your heart race after you drink coffee? The answer lies in the way caffeine activates the nervous system and triggers certain temporary changes in the body.

Dr Motgi elaborated on the reason behind racing heart, “The natural stimulant caffeine encourages a surge of adrenaline, the hormone that triggers the body's ‘fight or flight’ reaction. Blood pressure, heart rate, and alertness might all momentarily increase as a result.”

This response is common, and the specialist assured that many healthy people experience it too. Moderate caffeine consumption generally may not cause serious cardiovascular side effects. But there is a limit. Excessive caffeine intake or heightened sensitivity to it may result in noticeable heart-related symptoms.

What kind of problem comes up when you drink too many cups of coffee? The cardiologist added, “When excessive caffeine use often ends in palpitations, chest pain, lightheadedness, or dyspnea, there is ground for worry.”

Because caffeine gets absorbed more quickly on an empty stomach, drinking strong coffee before breakfast could worsen its effects.

Can palpitations be linked to non-caffeine reasons? Coffee may appear to be the most obvious culprit behind early-morning palpitations, but the cardiologist noted that energy drinks, smoking, pre-workout supplements, dehydration, and mental stress may also trigger them.

When can palpitation be a warning sign? The sensation of a rapidly beating heart is common and often harmless. However, when it occurs frequently or lasts longer than usual, it may point to a heart rhythm disorder known as arrhythmia, as per Dr Motgi:

Here are the signs you need to stay alert to:

Chest pain or tightness

Shortness of breath

Dizziness or light-headedness

Fainting or near-fainting

Excessive sweating without physical exertion

A heart rate that remains unusually fast even at rest He added that people with a family history of sudden cardiac or inherited heart rhythm disorders may be particularly vulnerable. Dr Motgi mentioned that these symptoms may also be the early indicators of conditions such as supraventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, or other rhythm abnormalities.

The expert's parting advice is that reducing consumption, avoiding coffee on an empty stomach, drinking enough water, and getting enough sleep will all greatly lessen symptoms if excessive caffeine is shown to be the cause. So, if you frequently get palpitations, do not think it is happening because of caffeine. See a cardiologist if palpitations become frequent, persist for several minutes, or are accompanied by chest discomfort, dizziness, or fainting.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.