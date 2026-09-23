Chakra Horoscope Today, September 23, 2026: A lesson from the past can help you make a smarter professional choice now

Aries Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown and Third Eye Chakras Mysticism can open you to deeper reflection, but confusion may make it difficult to separate intuition from imagination. Slow down and allow clarity to emerge rather than searching for immediate answers.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit quietly for five minutes and practise slow breathing while visualising violet light above your head and indigo light between your eyebrows.

What to eat or drink: Coconut water, blueberries or chamomile tea.

Crystal remedy: Amethyst for calm reflection and spiritual clarity.

Career and finance: Avoid making decisions based solely on a feeling. Gather facts, review the details and give yourself time before committing to an important opportunity.

Taurus Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra Guilt can quietly undermine your confidence and keep you focused on the past. Today, encourage yourself to learn from what happened without repeatedly punishing yourself for it.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands over your abdomen and chant RAM gently for several minutes.

What to eat or drink: Bananas, corn, chickpeas or ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Tiger Eye for confidence, grounding and personal strength.

Career and finance: If you made a mistake, correct what you can and move forward. Avoid making financial choices simply to compensate for regret or guilt.

Gemini Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra Vanity may appear as a strong need for recognition or validation. Let your confidence come from knowing your own worth rather than depending on external approval.

Chakra balancing practice: Stand tall, take five deep breaths and visualise a golden light radiating from your solar plexus.

What to eat or drink: Pineapple, yellow peppers, oats or lemon-ginger water.

Crystal remedy: Citrine to encourage healthy confidence and self-worth.

Career and finance: Recognition can be motivating, but do not let appearances influence professional or financial decisions. Focus on substance, results and long-term value.

Cancer Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus and Sacral Chakras Insecurity may make you question yourself, while impatience can push you to act before you are ready. Give yourself permission to move at a sustainable pace.

Chakra balancing practice: Alternate between slow abdominal breathing and gentle hip-opening stretches to settle both centres.

What to eat or drink: Oranges, pumpkin, bananas or cinnamon tea.

Crystal remedy: Carnelian for creative confidence and purposeful action.

Career and finance: Do not rush because you fear falling behind. Check your numbers, compare your options and make decisions when you feel grounded rather than pressured.

Leo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart and Third Eye Chakras Growth becomes more meaningful when it is supported by wisdom. You may recognise how a past experience has helped you mature emotionally and see situations with greater perspective.

Chakra balancing practice: Practise heart-centred meditation, then spend a few moments observing what you have learned from recent experiences.

What to eat or drink: Spinach, avocado, walnuts or green tea.

Crystal remedy: Labradorite for insight, reflection and personal growth.

Career and finance: A lesson from the past can help you make a smarter professional choice now. Use experience as a guide while remaining open to new approaches.

Virgo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra Enlightenment points towards a valuable change in perspective. Something may become clearer when you stop analysing every detail and allow yourself to see the larger meaning.

Chakra balancing practice: Spend five minutes in meditation, focusing gently on the top of your head and your natural breath.

What to eat or drink: Figs, coconut, soaked almonds or lavender tea.

Crystal remedy: Clear Quartz for clarity and mindful awareness.

Career and finance: A fresh insight could help you simplify a complicated situation. Write down the real priority and let that guide your next professional or financial step.

Libra Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart and Sacral Chakras Gratitude and passion create a beautiful combination today. Appreciating what you have can deepen your enthusiasm for what you are creating next.

Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand on your heart and one on your lower abdomen while breathing slowly and repeating, “I am grateful for what inspires me.”

What to eat or drink: Strawberries, oranges, leafy greens or hibiscus tea.

Crystal remedy: Green Aventurine to support emotional openness and creative flow.

Career and finance: Let genuine enthusiasm guide your projects, but keep practical boundaries around money. A creative idea can grow when supported by a realistic plan.

Scorpio Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra Instinct is heightened today. You may sense that something deserves closer attention before you have all the information, so observe carefully and trust yourself without abandoning discernment.

Chakra balancing practice: Close your eyes and spend five minutes noticing your first impressions without immediately acting on them.

What to eat or drink: Purple cabbage, grapes, blueberries or rosemary tea.

Crystal remedy: Lapis Lazuli for intuitive awareness and clear thinking.

Career and finance: Your instincts may highlight an overlooked detail. Follow up with research and verification before making an important commitment.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye and Heart Chakras Trickery calls for discernment, while balance asks you not to react emotionally. Someone's words or presentation may not tell the complete story, so remain observant and measured.

Chakra balancing practice: Practice alternate nostril breathing while imagining your mind and heart settling into balance.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, avocado, purple cabbage or mint tea.

Crystal remedy: Black Obsidian for grounding and clear observation.

Career and finance: Read agreements carefully and verify claims before trusting them. Keep emotions out of negotiations and make decisions based on evidence.

Capricorn Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra An impasse can feel like a sign that nothing is moving, but sometimes a pause reveals what needs to change. Ground yourself before trying to force progress.

Chakra balancing practice: Stand barefoot for a few minutes if possible and take ten slow, steady breaths.

What to eat or drink: Beetroot, sweet potato, lentils or turmeric tea.

Crystal remedy: Smoky Quartz for grounding and releasing frustration.

Career and finance: If a project is stuck, identify the specific obstacle instead of pushing harder. Rework the plan, seek clarification or consider an alternative route.

Aquarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus and Sacral Chakras Complacency can dull your motivation, while creation asks you to reconnect with what excites you. Today is a good time to turn passive comfort into purposeful creativity.

Chakra balancing practice: Do a few minutes of energising movement followed by the VAM and RAM seed mantras.

What to eat or drink: Mango, oranges, pumpkin or ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Sunstone to encourage confidence, enthusiasm and creative momentum.

Career and finance: A creative idea deserves attention, especially if routine has made you feel uninspired. Set one concrete milestone so inspiration turns into measurable progress.

Pisces Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Throat Chakra Gossip can pull you into conversations that do not serve you. Protect your peace by speaking thoughtfully, avoiding speculation and refusing to pass along information you cannot verify.

Chakra balancing practice: Chant HAM softly for a few minutes, then observe a period of mindful silence.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, pears, coconut water or peppermint tea.

Crystal remedy: Aquamarine for calm, honest and measured communication.

Career and finance: Keep sensitive workplace or financial information private. If a conversation feels unclear or potentially damaging, step back and communicate directly with the person involved instead.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)