A cardiologist’s 24-hour heart health guide: What to eat, how to exercise, sleep and manage stress for a healthy heart
From waking up to bedtime and managing stress, here’s a cardiologist’s 24-hour routine for better heart health.
Your heart never takes a day off, and neither should the habits that protect it. From the first cup of tea in the morning to the last scroll before bed, the small choices we make throughout the day can quietly influence our heart health. Looking after the heart is not about following a strict diet or spending hours at the gym; it is about creating a routine that your heart can live with, every single day. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Prashant Pawar, consultant in interventional cardiology at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, shared a 24-hour heart guide for better health.
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Morning routine
Dr Prashant highlighted that the morning sets the tone for the rest of the day. Instead of rushing out after skipping breakfast, start with a balanced meal that gives the body steady energy. Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses, nuts, seeds and lean sources of protein can form the foundation of a heart-friendly diet. At the same time, it helps to cut back on excess salt, sugary drinks, highly processed foods, and foods high in unhealthy fats. There is no single superfood that can protect the heart; consistency and variety matter much more.
Movement is the key
According to Dr Prashant, as the day gets busy, movement often becomes the first thing we sacrifice. Long hours at a desk, commuting, and screen time can turn an otherwise normal day into one of prolonged sitting. The answer does not always have to be an intense workout. Taking short movement breaks, walking while taking a phone call, using the stairs when possible, or going for an evening walk can all add up. “Adults should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity a week, or 75 minutes of vigorous activity, along with muscle-strengthening activities,” advises Dr Prashant.
What we do between meals also matters
“Staying hydrated, watching your portion sizes, and not developing the habit of always having to grab some packaged food to eat makes a huge difference,” highlighted Dr Prashant. People suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and obesity need to be extra cautious since they are at risk of developing heart problems. Health screenings will ensure that the person identifies any risks and changes their diet, physical activities, or medications in time.
Sleep is important
A hectic life often leads to sleeping late, but the heart also requires some rest. It is recommended that most people sleep between seven and nine hours every day. Establishing a regular bedtime, turning off electronic devices before bedtime, and preparing oneself for bed through relaxation techniques make a big difference. Lack of sleep causes several cardiovascular risks such as high blood pressure, unhealthy glucose and cholesterol levels.
Habits matter
“In addition, maintaining heart health is not only about what we decide to add into our daily routine but also about what we exclude,” said Dr Prashant. Firstly, smoking and using tobacco are known to have very adverse effects on cardiovascular health. Secondly, drinking too much alcohol may negatively impact health in general. Lastly, stress management plays an equally critical role. Some meditation or just taking a short break will do wonders.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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