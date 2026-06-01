Trump’s latest health report gives bizarre update: POTUS needs physical activity, dietary changes

The findings from President Donald Trump’s most recent medical examination indicated that although the 79-year-old has gained weight, he is in "excellent health". However, the report did not mention a recent skin rash located on the President’s neck, as per The UK Independent. President Donald Trump's latest medical exam shows he is in excellent health despite weight gain to 238 pounds. The report, however, omits details about a recent skin rash on his neck. (AFP)

Consistent with prior medical examination results, White House Physician Dr. Sean Barbabella provided Trump with positive feedback regarding his overall health, asserting that he is "fully fit" and exhibited "strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function."

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What is Trump's weight? All on medical advise to POTUS Trump's weight is recorded at 238 pounds, which is approximately 14 pounds heavier than his weight during the last physical examination conducted in April 2025. Barbabella remarked that he advised the President on weight loss by suggesting increased physical activity and dietary changes, according to The UK Independent.

However, the evaluation provided a favorable overview of the President's general health, notwithstanding persistent public apprehensions regarding Trump's cognitive abilities and physical conditions. The POTUS often shows bruises on his hands, attributed to regular aspirin consumption; swollen legs, due to a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency; and, most recently, a skin rash.

Trump health report addresses chronic venous insufficiency, but skips skin rashes details Although the report discussed Trump's chronic venous insufficiency and aspirin intake, it did not reference the skin rash that emerged on Trump's neck in March. Barbabella indicated at that time that it was a side effect of a “very common cream” utilized as a “preventive skin treatment.”

The dermatologic portion of the President’s health evaluation did not address the skin condition or the skin cream utilized for the President in March.

Barbabella reiterated that Trump’s hand bruising aligns with “minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking” while undergoing aspirin therapy. This therapy is intended to mitigate cardiovascular risks. Barbabella mentioned that he suggested a reduced dosage of aspirin.

However, the omission of the recent condition or treatment opens up a broader discussion regarding Trump’s tendency to publicly minimize health concerns.

Trump health update: A look into past Historically, Trump has shown hesitance in disclosing medical information. The President declined to provide medical records during the 2024 campaign.

During his 2015 presidential campaign, Trump’s former physician, the late Dr. Harold Bornstein, issued a letter proclaiming that Trump would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.” However, Bornstein later revealed that the letter had been dictated by Trump himself.