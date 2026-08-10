Farmers' Almanac September weather forecast 2026: Heat, rain and storms expected across US; details

September 2026 could bring a mix of heat, rain, thunderstorms and windy weather across the US, according to the Farmers’ Almanac. The month is expected to vary by region, with hot and humid conditions continuing in parts of the South while some northern areas turn cooler and wetter later. The Northeast expects to move between warm, pleasant days and unsettled rain. The forecast also points to thunderstorms in the Midwest and South Central states, while the Northwest and Southwest could see rain after warmer starts. Here is what the September outlook says for each region ahead. September 2026 brings a changing weather pattern, with heat, storms, rain and windy conditions expected across different parts of America. (via Almanac.com)

Northeast: Warm start, cooler weather, rain and thunderstorms.

Midwest: Warm conditions, steady rain and later thunderstorms.

Southeast: Heat, humidity, rain and several rounds of storms.

South Central: Hot weather and thunderstorms, especially in Texas and Oklahoma.

North Central: Warm start, followed by rain, storms and cooler weather.

Northwest and Southwest: Heat early, with rain and showers later. September 2026 weather forecast: Northeast, Midwest and North Central The Northeast is expected to start September warm but unsettled. The Farmers’ Almanac calls for cooler weather from September 4 to 7, with rain possible around Labor Day. Warmer and more pleasant conditions could return from September 8 to 11, followed by scattered thunderstorms from September 12 to 15. The Mid-Atlantic could see rain again toward the end of the month.

The Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and Midwest are expected to begin the month with warm, sunny weather. Steady rain could affect Illinois and Wisconsin from September 8 to 11. Hot, humid conditions and thunderstorms are then expected in parts of the region, including Kentucky, from September 12 to 15

North Central states are expected to stay warm early. Rain could increase across the Dakotas, followed by hot, humid weather and thunderstorms. The region may become wetter and cooler around September 20 to 23.

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Southeast and South Central states face heat and thunderstorms The Southeast could remain hot and humid for much of September. Georgia and Florida may see thunderstorms early, with more storms from September 8 to 11. Rain is expected around September 12 to 15, followed by another hot and stormy stretch. Coastal areas could turn windy and stormy around September 20 to 23.

Texas and Oklahoma could start the month with heat and thunderstorms. Louisiana may see hot, humid weather and storms from September 8 to 11. More thunderstorms are possible from September 16 to 19, while rain could move east from New Mexico near the end.

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Northwest and Southwest September weather forecast The Northwest may begin September warm and windy, with very warm conditions around Labor Day. Steady rain is expected in Idaho from September 8 to 11, while Washington could see showers from September 12 to 15. Rain may return to the region late in the month.

The Southwest could start with hot weather and locally heavy showers. Warm conditions are expected around Labor Day, followed by more heat and some rain in California. Arizona could see rain around September 12 to 15, with unsettled weather returning later.

Overall, the September 2026 forecast points to a changing pattern across the US. Heat, rain, storms and wind could all play a role during the month.