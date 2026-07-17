AQI 600 in Detroit, floods in Texas, wildfires in California & Canada: What's fuelling America's weather chaos

Wildfires are burning through the boreal forests of central Canada, blanketing Toronto and sending smoke across the border to choke Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis and New York. Flash floods have submerged parts of the Texas Hill Country, one year after a deluge that killed more than 130 people in the same region. California's Sierra County is burning. Washington DC has been sweating through a heat index close to 40°C. And roughly 64 million Americans on Thursday were dealing with both high temperatures and dangerously polluted air, according to the US Weather Prediction Center, which is part of the National Weather Service. (Left) People walk and bike in Brooklyn Bridge Park as wildfire smoke from Canada causes hazy conditions in New York; Flooding as heavy rains and severe weather hit Kerrville, Texas, (AFP/@stephen.fortney via Instagram via Reuters)

Officials from Minnesota to New Jersey have urged residents to stay indoors, distributed KN95 face masks, and cancelled and postponed outdoor events – including a Major League Soccer (MLS) match in Chicago, municipal swimming pools and nature camps in Minneapolis, and a Creed concert at the Mystic Lake Amphitheater near the city.

Detroit registered the worst air quality of any city in the world on Thursday, according to the monitoring firm IQAir, with a pollutant index (AQI) of 600 — twice the level classified as hazardous by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Reuters reported.

Behind the overlapping crises are a persistent drought across much of North America, a stalled high-pressure system that has trapped smoke close to the ground, a jet stream funnelling Canadian smoke southeast, and a heated atmosphere that holds more moisture and dumps it as extreme rain. Each of these has become more likely as global temperatures rise, scientists say.

Where the smoke is coming from Most of the smoke drifting over the American midwest and northeast has originated in Ontario and other parts of central Canada. As of Thursday morning, 858 wildfires were burning across Canada, of which 111 were considered out of control, according to government data. Most were in the central provinces of Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario.

About 5.9 million acres — roughly 2.4 million hectares — have burned across Canada so far this season. Ontario's government has asked Ottawa to prepare help for evacuating remote communities in the north, including the possible deployment of Canadian troops, Bloomberg reported. The Ontario Provincial Police said 15 communities and their surrounding areas had already been evacuated.

Northern Minnesota is contributing its own smoke. In the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness — a 1.1-million-acre (445,000-hectare) expanse accessible mostly by canoe — about 17 fires triggered by lightning more than a week ago have spread rapidly, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Rangers estimated that between 6,000 and 10,000 people were inside when the wilderness was closed on Tuesday. Most of them had been evacuated by Wednesday, though some campers had to paddle for hours between advancing walls of flame. The Royal Canadian Air Force also airlifted 11 Minnesota teenagers and four staff members from a provincial park north of the border.

"There will be fire on the landscape until fall, and some fire will be burning until snow cover," Karen Harrison, a spokesperson for the state and federal agencies coordinating the response, told AP.