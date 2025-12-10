Kentucky State University shooting: Injuries reported after gunfire at S University Dr, Frankfort; first details out

A shooting took place at Kentucky State University on December 9, leading to injuries. As per reports, the shooting took place at Young Hall in the university premises, at 108 S University Dr, Frankfort, Kentucky. Several people have reportedly been injured after a shooting at Kentucky State University. (Facebook/Destiny Quinn )

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear shared on social media, “We are aware of a reported shooting at Kentucky State University in Frankfort. At this time, we are aware of some injuries. We will share more information as available. Law enforcement are on scene, and a suspect has been arrested. Let’s pray for all those affected.”

A local news outlet reporter noted that multiple people were injured in the shooting and added that the Frankfort Police Department had responded to an active shooter on the campus at around 3:55 pm. The suspect is now in custody but the school remains on lockdown.

Also Read | Florida set to execute man convicted in 1989 home invasion killing

A Fox 56 reporter added that law enforcement officials were asking people to avoid the South Campus residence halls to allow emergency crews full access to the area. As per Frankfort Police Assistant Chief Scott Tracy, two people are hurt and the incident took place at Young Hall on campus, the reporter added.

Details about the shooter is not known yet. There is no concrete information on the number of victims or their conditions either.

Reactions to Kentucky State University shooting

Several people expressed concern regarding the shooting on campus. “There been reports of a shooting incident at Kentucky State University. I am praying everyone is OK,” one person wrote.

Another said, “Prayers going up for my HBCU KENTUCKY STATE UNIVERSITY FRIENDS AND FAMILIES PLEASE KEEP THESE STUDENTS IN YOUR HEARTS AND PRAYERS. THIS SHOULD NEVER HAPPEN THESE ARE SOMEONES BABIES!!!”

Yet another person commented “O heavens never mind, I’m just saw! So awful,” after asking what had transpired. Many others sought to offer prayers for those involved and for first responders.

“Prayers for everyone affected, including our first responders,” a person commented to the governor's post. Another added, “Prayers for everyone involved, families, an students. When is this going to end?.”

Yet another said, “Many prayers.”