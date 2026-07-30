Dubai’s new tourist referral scheme: Who can get ₹2 lakh-plus rewards and how it works | Explained
The campaign comes as Dubai seeks to revive tourism affected by the ongoing West Asia conflict that disrupted travel.
Dubai has rolled out a new tourism initiative aimed at encouraging more overseas visitors, including Indians, by rewarding eligible UAE residents who invite friends and family to the emirate. The campaign comes as Dubai seeks to revive tourism affected by the ongoing West Asia conflict that disrupted travel and dented the city's image as a stable destination.
The programme, called Dubai Invite, allows qualifying residents to receive benefits worth Dh3,000 ( ₹2.35 lakh) when their nominated visitors travel to Dubai during the campaign period, as per Visit Dubai’s website.
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While the rewards are meant for UAE residents, the initiative is expected to encourage more international arrivals by making trips to Dubai more attractive for visiting relatives and friends.
Why Dubai has introduced programme
The launch follows months of regional tensions triggered after Iran carried out retaliatory strikes following a joint attack by the US and Israel in February.
The conflict had global repercussions and also affected the Gulf region.
How Dubai Invite scheme works
Under the scheme announced by the UAE government, eligible UAE residents can nominate friends or family members travelling from overseas through an online nomination form before the visitors arrive in Dubai.
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Residents can submit details for up to five visitors at one time and may file additional nominations separately.
Once the nominated travellers enter Dubai, their arrival will be verified automatically.
Eligible residents will then receive an email containing their reward package along with instructions on how to redeem the benefits.
According to Visit Dubai's website, residents stand to receive a “benefits package” that could include dining deals, attraction tickets, and hotel stays, among others. The benefits are available for visitors arriving in Dubai before October 31, while the rewards can be redeemed until December 31, 2026, unless otherwise stated. Each eligible resident can receive a maximum of three reward packages during the campaign.
Who is eligible?
The programme is open to:
- UAE residents and citizens aged 18 or older
- Holders of a valid Emirates ID
- Visitors who are not UAE residents
- Guests travelling on a valid tourist visa or eligible for visa on arrival
- Visitors arriving in Dubai between July 20 and October 31, 2026, by air, sea or road
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- The programme does not cover visa arrangements. Visitors must obtain the required visa themselves wherever applicable.
What rewards are on offer?
Each successful nomination can unlock benefits valued at more than Dh3,000.
The offers span multiple categories, including:
- Hotels
- Restaurants
- Tourist attractions
- Lifestyle services
Places in Dubai affected due to US-Iran war
The regional conflict also had visible effects in parts of Dubai.
Dubai International Airport temporarily suspended operations in March after Iranian drone attacks sparked a fire near the airport, prompting UAE authorities to divert some flights.
Palm Jumeirah witnessed fires and property damage. Videos showed smoke and flames outside the Fairmont Hotel, while the Dubai Media Office confirmed that an “incident” in a building on Palm Jumeirah injured four people.
At the Burj Al Arab, intercepted drone debris caused a minor fire on the outer side of the luxury hotel.
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