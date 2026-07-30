‘Create a WAR’: Pentagon AI photo sparks confusion among netizens; official clarifies acronym

According to the Department of Defense, the team developed more than 20 custom AI agents to help sailors automate operational reporting, briefing preparation and other administrative tasks.

The photograph was part of a post showcasing the deployment of the Pentagon's GenAI Task Force at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.

The image, shared by the Department of Defense Chief Technology Office on X, quickly went viral, with users questioning whether the US military was using generative AI to plan warfare.

A social media post from the Pentagon highlighting its growing use of artificial intelligence sparked confusion online. A photograph included in the post appeared to show an AI chatbot receiving instructions to "create a WAR."

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What did the photo show? Among the bunch of pictures, one laptop screen displayed Google's Gemini interface with a prompt beginning, “I NEED HELP BUILDING AN AGENT TO CREATE A WAR [...].” This prompted widespread online speculation.

Before a clarification was issued, the screenshot circulated widely on X, where users posted memes and questioned the wording. Some joked that artificial intelligence had been tasked with "starting a war."

One user on X wrote, “Can’t tell what’s crazier: 1. The prompt 2. Doxxing this guy's full name 3. 'WAR.docx'”

Another user wrote, “Bro fighting wars with prompt templates.”

Another user shared a zoomed-in image of the laptop screen and wrote, “Most r******d government in history. Nice one Pete!”

However, some others correctly guessed that "WAR" was likely a military acronym.

One user commented under the zoomed in image and wrote, “What's r******d about having an AI do something with weekly action report. Look at the doc he attached.”

Some other users joked and wrote, “using gemini 3.5 flash is the most criminal part of this picture.”

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“We deeply apologize that our employees use AI to create a WAR” A Defense Department official told Newsweek that the prompt referred to creating an AI agent for generating a Weekly Action Report (WAR) rather than initiating military conflict. The official said the image showed a warfighter using the Pentagon's GenAI.mil platform to automate a recurring reporting process.

The photograph identified the user as Lt. Cmdr. Brandon Mizuhara of the US Pacific Fleet during a July 21 GenAI.mil training event.

US Under Secretary of Defense Emil Michael also responded to the online frenzy.

Sharing the Newsweek story, he wrote on X, "We deeply apologize that our employees use AI to create a WAR (Weekly Action Report). This micro-aggression will not stand." He sarcastically suggested renaming the document the “Department of War Seven-Day Progress Report By Component.”