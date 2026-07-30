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    Domino's launches ice cream inspired by their Garlic & Herb-flavoured dip

    Domino's has introduced a Garlic & Herb Dip ice cream, made with locally sourced Devon dairy and its signature dipping sauce.

    Updated on: Jul 30, 2026, 15:15:36 IST
    By HT News Desk
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    Domino's has reportedly launched a limited-edition Garlic & Herb Dip-flavoured ice cream, inspired by the brand's signature dipping sauce.

    Domino's has launched a Garlic & Herb Dip-flavoured ice cream (REUTERS)
    Domino's has launched a Garlic & Herb Dip-flavoured ice cream (REUTERS)

    The ice cream is made with locally-sourced dairy ingredients, with Domino's Garlic & Herb Dip hand-stirred in. Customers can also take an extra drizzle of the dip served on top. The product was introduced at Brighton seafront, UK, where the public sampled the new flavour.

    Cult dip inspires latest product

    According to The Sun, a Domino's spokesperson said “Our dip has become a bit of an icon in its own right, with customers finding all sorts of creative ways to enjoy it over the years”.

    "This summer, we thought we’d go one scoop further and take it somewhere completely unexpected," the spokesperson added.

    The launch follows a series of unconventional Domino's items, including a garlic-and-herb chocolate egg and a pepperoni-themed perfume.

    Also read: Churning the heat: India’s new obsession with spicy ice creams

    Dessert menu differs in India

    While Domino's UK has experimented with a Garlic & Herb Dip-flavoured ice cream, Domino's India continues to focus on traditional desserts. According to the company's official menu, customers in India can choose from desserts such as Choco Lava Cake, Red Velvet Lava Cake, Butterscotch Mousse Cake, and Brownie Fantasy, with the availability of individual items varying by location.

    Also read: National Ice Cream Day| Nitanshi Goel wants Rashmika Mandanna, Ranveer Singh with her on an ice cream escapade

    The menu does not currently feature any ice cream-based desserts or Garlic & Herb Dip-inspired sweet offerings.

    • HT News Desk
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      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More

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