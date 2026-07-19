National Ice Cream Day| Nitanshi Goel wants Rashmika Mandanna, Ranveer Singh with her on an ice cream escapade

As we celebrate National Ice Cream Day today, Nitanshi Goel tells us all things ice cream, from equating Shah Rukh Khan to the cold dessert to wanting to go on an ice cream escapade with Rashmika Mandanna and Ranveer Singh, and inventing her own ‘Sunshine Scoop’. Nitanshi Goel on National Ice Cream Day

Favourite ice cream flavour? Butterscotch for as long as I can remember. It’s sweet, comforting, and somehow every scoop feels a little nostalgic.

Most unique ice cream flavour you have tasted? It was during my Cannes trip, I don’t remember the exact flavour but it was served as a flower-shaped cone, which made it so special. It tasted even better while walking around Cannes!

Most cherished ice cream memory? All the little ice cream dates with my family after dinner or after a long day. They’re never planned, but somehow they’re always the moments I remember the most.