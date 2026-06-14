From Nitanshi Goel to Kajol and Rekha: What stars wore to Aamir Khan Productions’ 25th anniversary celebrations

Aamir Khan Productions and the Oscar-nominated classic Lagaan recently celebrated a remarkable milestone – 25 years since the film's release. To commemorate the occasion, Aamir Khan hosted a star-studded gathering on June 13, bringing together members of the film's cast and crew, along with several actors, filmmakers and collaborators who have been associated with the production house over the past two and a half decades. The stars brought their A-game to the event! Here's a closer look.

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Held at Mumbai's Taj Lands End, the event saw a host of celebrities walking the red carpet in their finest ensembles. From elegant sarees and regal ethnic wear to sharp contemporary silhouettes, the evening was as much a fashion spectacle as it was a tribute to one of Indian cinema's most beloved films. Here's a closer look at what the stars wore for the special occasion.