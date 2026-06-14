Kareena Kapoor brings Amrita Sher-Gil's spirit to life in a graceful blush-pink Banarasi suit; here's how much it cost

What elevated the ensemble were the intricate cutwork Banarasi accents woven into the fabric. Delicate floral motifs and detailed handwoven elements adorned the kurta and dupatta, adding depth and texture while maintaining the outfit's soft, understated appeal. The subtle sheen of the silk further enhanced the ensemble's regal charm, making it ideal for both festive and formal occasions.

Kareena's blush-pink ensemble comes from a collection inspired by celebrated artist Amrita Sher-Gil , drawing from both the woman she was and the world she inhabited. Crafted from luxurious silk, the outfit featured a fluid silhouette that draped beautifully over the body, creating an effortless and refined look.

Kareena Kapoor turned heads as she attended the celebration of 25 glorious years of Aamir Khan Productions on June 13. For the special occasion, the 45-year-old embraced traditional charm in a stunning handwoven pink Banarasi suit that perfectly blended heritage craftsmanship with understated sophistication. Equal parts graceful and regal, her look was a lesson in festive dressing. Curious about the price tag? Check out how much Kareena's elegant ensemble costs. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor proves a simple floral kurta and statement earrings are all you need for perfect summer style statement )

How much does her outfit cost? If you loved Kareena's outfit and are wondering how much it costs, don't worry, we've got you covered. Her ensemble is from the shelves of Ekaya and comes with a price tag of ₹40,975.

Kareena styled the suit with matching straight-fit pants, allowing the craftsmanship to remain the focal point. Staying true to her minimalist aesthetic, she accessorised with striking emerald-and-diamond chandelier earrings that added a pop of colour against the pastel palette.

Her beauty look was equally polished. The actor slicked her hair back into a neat bun, highlighting her sharp features and statement jewellery. Soft nude lips, glowing skin, and smoky kohl-rimmed eyes completed the look, striking the perfect balance between glamour and elegance.