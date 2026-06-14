Nita Ambani stuns in a handwoven Banarasi Katan silk saree crafted over 3 months by skilled artisans

What makes the piece even more remarkable is the craftsmanship behind it. The saree reportedly took over three months to complete and was brought to life by master artisans Md. Yasin and Iqbal Ahmad, whose decades of expertise are evident in every meticulously woven thread. The gold zari floral trellis running across the drape echoed the symmetry and grandeur of Mughal garden design, adding a layer of historical richness to the ensemble.

The saree, woven in luxurious Katan silk, features a captivating interplay of teal and aqua hues that lends it a soft, regal charm. Adorned with nature-inspired floral motifs in shimmering gold zari, the drape showcased the intricate Kadwa weaving technique, one of Banaras' most revered crafts, where each motif is individually woven into the fabric rather than embroidered on the surface.

Another day, another stunning saree moment from Nita Ambani. When it comes to draping six yards with elegance, the businesswoman never fails to make a statement. Her latest appearance was no exception, as she stepped out in an exquisite Banarasi saree from Swadesh while addressing an international doctors’ meet. Blending timeless craftsmanship with understated glamour, her look was a masterclass in ethnic dressing. Let’s decode her ensemble and take a few style notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani dazzles in handwoven Banarasi saree crafted over 5 months and rare gemstone jewels at Venice Biennale dinner )

She paired the statement saree with a coordinated aqua blouse embellished with delicate pearl-like beadwork arranged in wave patterns, lending a contemporary touch to the traditional look. The blouse's intricate detailing elevated the ensemble without overpowering the beauty of the weave.

How she styled her look Keeping her accessories elegant and refined, she opted for dazzling diamond earrings, stacked bangles, and a statement ring. Her hair was styled in a sleek, low bun adorned with fresh white flowers, while a tiny blue bindi, softly defined eyes, and nude-toned makeup completed the look with understated grace.

The ensemble was a reminder that true luxury lies in craftsmanship, heritage, and timeless design. Through this exquisite Banarasi saree, Nita Ambani once again spotlighted the unparalleled skill of Indian artisans while serving a lesson in graceful occasion dressing.