Think therapy is only for a crisis? Psychotherapist debunks common myths Indians still believe
From 'I'm not depressed enough' to 'therapy doesn't work', here are some of the common myths about therapy we need to stop believing.
Attitudes toward therapy in India have shifted a lot over the last decade, but certain beliefs have proven very stubborn. A lot of people who could genuinely benefit from speaking to a professional still walk out. The thing stopping them isn't logistics, but a story they've been told, about what therapy means and who it's actually for. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD, psychotherapist, life alchemist, coach, and healer, founder and director, Gateway of Healing, debunks the therapy myths many Indians still believe.
Also read | When does anger become unhealthy? Psychiatrist Dr Avina Gupta shares 6 signs you need therapy
Therapy is for people with mental illness
This is probably the most persistent myth of all. “Therapy isn't reserved for crisis situations or clinical diagnoses,” said Dr Chandni. People go to therapy to work through relationship patterns, career stress, grief, low confidence, or simply the feeling that something is off and they can't quite name it. You don't need to be falling apart to deserve support. Feeling stuck, overwhelmed, or just not quite like yourself is more than enough reason.
Talking to family is the same thing
According to Dr Chandni, family can offer love, and that matters, but love and therapeutic support are genuinely different. A therapist is trained to help you understand patterns, not just comfort you through them. They also don't carry their own history with you, which means they can hear what you're saying without it getting tangled up in years of shared dynamics, expectations, and unspoken roles.
Going to therapy means you're weak
Dr Chandni highlighted that, if anything, it takes more self-awareness and courage to sit in a room and honestly examine your own patterns than it does to push through without ever questioning them. The people who seek help aren't the ones who can't cope. They're usually the ones who've decided that just coping isn't enough anymore.
Therapy means talking about your childhood
Modern therapy is far more varied than this thought suggests. Depending on what you're working through and what approach your therapist uses, sessions can be very present-focused, practical, and goal-oriented. Some people find real shifts in a matter of weeks. It doesn't have to be an indefinite, open-ended excavation of everything that ever went wrong.
“At the end of the day, most of these myths have one thing in common, that is, they keep people away from something that could genuinely help them,” said Dr Chandni.
Choosing therapy isn't a dramatic last resort. For a lot of people, it's simply the point where they decided that understanding themselves a little better was worth the effort.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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