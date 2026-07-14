When does anger become unhealthy? Psychiatrist Dr Avina Gupta shares 6 signs you need therapy

Anger is a common and natural emotion that may surface whenever you feel disrespected, frustrated, threatened or irritated. It manifests as an emotionally charged outburst, affecting your reactions and behaviour. But can anger adversely affect your physical health as well? While it is primarily perceived as an emotional response, can it affect your overall well-being, including physiological systems?



ALSO READ: Can anger hurt your heart? Cardiologist Dr Pradeep Kumar Nayak shares 90-second rule to calm down Anger can turn into a health emergency if you don't learn how to control. (Picture credit: Freepik)

To examine when anger can pave the way to major health risks, Dr Avina Gupta, consultant in psychiatry at Dharmashila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Delhi, shared her expert insights with HT Lifestyle.

She highlighted that it is critical to recognise when anger is no longer a normal emotional response and begins to cause harm. The psychiatrist also stressed that anger-related issues should not be dismissed as simply part of someone's personality, as this belief may prevent them from seeking professional help.

Anger is a normal human emotion and can sometimes serve a useful purpose. So, when does it become a problem? Dr Gupta answered, "Everyone gets angry. It's a normal human emotion that helps us respond to stress, disappointment, or perceived threats. The problem isn't feeling angry; it's when anger begins to control your behaviour, affect your health, or interfere with your daily life.”

When is anger no longer 'normal'? The form anger takes is what helps you understand whether it is normal or not. The psychiatrist revealed that most people associate anger only with shouting and physical aggression, but she revealed quieter forms of anger can be much more unhealthy.

“Constant irritability, snapping over minor inconveniences, road rage, holding grudges for days, or feeling unable to ‘let things go’ can all be warning signs,” Dr Gupta noted.

But the red flag that can help you identify whether anger is normal or not is its emotional residue, which the doctor described as regret. After an outburst, many people apologise and wonder, ‘Why did I react so strongly?’ This shows that an internal awareness exists where one is already aware that their anger was disproportionate to the situation. If the anger were justified, this feeling would not arise.