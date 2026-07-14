When does anger become unhealthy? Psychiatrist Dr Avina Gupta shares 6 signs you need therapy
Anger issues are not just a personality trait. They are a real problem, and you may need to see a therapist before your health begins to suffer.
Anger is a common and natural emotion that may surface whenever you feel disrespected, frustrated, threatened or irritated. It manifests as an emotionally charged outburst, affecting your reactions and behaviour. But can anger adversely affect your physical health as well? While it is primarily perceived as an emotional response, can it affect your overall well-being, including physiological systems?
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To examine when anger can pave the way to major health risks, Dr Avina Gupta, consultant in psychiatry at Dharmashila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Delhi, shared her expert insights with HT Lifestyle.
She highlighted that it is critical to recognise when anger is no longer a normal emotional response and begins to cause harm. The psychiatrist also stressed that anger-related issues should not be dismissed as simply part of someone's personality, as this belief may prevent them from seeking professional help.
Anger is a normal human emotion and can sometimes serve a useful purpose. So, when does it become a problem? Dr Gupta answered, "Everyone gets angry. It's a normal human emotion that helps us respond to stress, disappointment, or perceived threats. The problem isn't feeling angry; it's when anger begins to control your behaviour, affect your health, or interfere with your daily life.”
When is anger no longer 'normal'?
The form anger takes is what helps you understand whether it is normal or not. The psychiatrist revealed that most people associate anger only with shouting and physical aggression, but she revealed quieter forms of anger can be much more unhealthy.
“Constant irritability, snapping over minor inconveniences, road rage, holding grudges for days, or feeling unable to ‘let things go’ can all be warning signs,” Dr Gupta noted.
But the red flag that can help you identify whether anger is normal or not is its emotional residue, which the doctor described as regret. After an outburst, many people apologise and wonder, ‘Why did I react so strongly?’ This shows that an internal awareness exists where one is already aware that their anger was disproportionate to the situation. If the anger were justified, this feeling would not arise.
How does anger affect your body?
Anger may seem like an emotional response, but its effects are not solely confined to the mind. The emotional outburst triggers physical changes in your body, which, when it becomes repetitive, may harm your health.
Describing what happens in your body when you are angry, the doctor elaborated, “Every angry outburst triggers a surge of stress hormones like adrenaline and cortisol, causing your heart rate and blood pressure to rise."
The resulting ramifications can range from short-term to extensive, as Dr Gupta mentioned and include poor sleep, headaches, jaw clenching, digestive problems and increased strain on the heart. Sometimes, these effects of anger go undetected, and many end up actually seeking treatment for the physical symptoms without realising that chronic emotional stress may be one of the underlying causes.
When should you see a therapist?
You don't have to wait until anger becomes violent to seek help. The psychiatrist outlined when you can consider seeking the help of a mental health professional:
- You lose your temper frequently or over minor issues.
- Your anger is affecting your work, relationships, or family life.
- You become verbally or physically aggressive.
- You feel guilty, ashamed, or emotionally drained after angry episodes.
- You rely on alcohol, smoking, or food to calm yourself.
- Anger is accompanied by persistent anxiety, sadness, or overwhelming stress.
What does anger therapy involve?
The psychiatrist then mentioned some treatments commonly used for anger management, such as cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), mindfulness and emotional regulation techniques. These approaches help people struggling with anger recognise unhealthy thought patterns, communicate more effectively and manage intense emotions before they escalate.
About the doctor
Dr Avina Gupta is a consultant psychiatrist with over 10 years of experience in outpatient and inpatient mental health care. Her areas of expertise include the assessment and management of a broad spectrum of psychiatric disorders, including mood disorders, psychosis, anxiety disorders, substance use disorders, personality disorders, and psychiatric emergencies.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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