Checking your phone immediately after waking? Psychologist suggests how to break this habit with 6 healthy alternatives

After waking up, has reaching for your phone become an instinct? What begins as quickly switching off the alarm turns into scrolling? Before you have even started the day, your mind is already switched on and overstimulated. Can this phone-first habit begin your day on a compromised note?

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We asked a psychologist whether this habit can affect your mental state. Mehezabin Dordi, clinical psychologist at the Department of Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, confirmed that checking your phone immediately after waking may affect your state of mind. She believed it may increase cortisol levels, as you are suddenly exposed to a flurry of messages, emails, and feed updates. So, what is the fix? She identified a few ways to break this habit.

Why should you keep your phone away when you wake up? The psychologist recommended,“The best way to start would be to allocate a period of 15 to 30 minutes when your phone should not be around right after you wake up.” A brief phone-free moment after you wake up ensures your mind gets time to adjust without being bombarded by notifications. When you keep the phone physically away, then the expert noted, you are also less likely to pick it up to scroll.

Mehezabin also shared a case from her practice to outline the benefits of not checking the phone early in the morning."A professional who is 30 years old would spend about 30 minutes checking her phone upon waking up, resulting in feeling rushed and preoccupied. This habit was swapped for a 20-minute daily morning routine of hydrating, stretching, and organizing herself before checking her phone. After some weeks, she stated feeling more relaxed, organized, and not being tempted to check her phone unnecessarily.”