What is ‘high-functioning depression’? 11 signs to spot this silent mental health struggle

Whenever someone is reeling from depression, the conventional image that comes to mind is major life disruption, where the person is unable to get out of bed, withdraws from work, or isolates themselves from their social circle. But it is important to know that depression does not always show up in such an obvious manner. Those who appear jovial and high-functioning, be it at work or in relationships, chances are they may be internally struggling with emotional numbness, (Picture credit: Freepik)

Sometimes, a person may appear to be completely ‘fine’ on the outside. They may go to work, meet deadlines and attend parties, while quietly struggling with emotional numbness.



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Dr Aditi Govitrikar, psychologist, Mrs World and mental health advocate, told HT Lifestyle that this type of depression, called high-functioning depression, is often misunderstood and how to spot its signs.

Why is high-functioning depression misunderstood? Dr Govitrikar called the misunderstanding of this form of depression dangerous. "When depression hides itself beneath achievement, one doesn’t know where help is due," she remarked. You may see the person being very efficient and doing well outwardly. But she expressed concern over how even close family members and friends may fail to recognise the emotional struggle beneath the surface.

“People suffering from depression in high-functioning states tend to be very good at covering up their pain,” she added.

Explaining further, Dr Govitrikar shared that this form of depression may involve a persistently low mood, loss of interest, and emotional exhaustion, even when the person appears efficient and successful at work and in relationships.

Though high-functioning depression is not recognised as a medical term or clinical diagnosis, it describes a state where a person continues to carry out daily activities while silently struggling with depressive symptoms.