How to deal with ‘narcissistic’ people? Psychiatrist shares 5 ways to protect your mental health

Ever had a friend or anyone to whom you vented about your problems, only for them to turn it around and say how their experience was much worse? Instead of feeling heard, you feel sidelined, with your pain being belittled as the conversation turns into a silent competition over whose ‘trauma’ was greater.



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Dealing with them can be downright exhausting, as you may find yourself putting up with their self-centred, validation-seeking, entitled and empathy-challenged behaviour.

However, a person with strong narcissistic traits may not appear openly arrogant at first. They can be socially impressive, charming, sarcastic and helpful. But only as you spend time with them, you begin to connect the dots and observe a pattern of obsessive self-focus, where others are left feeling unheard, dismissed and emotionally drained.

We asked Dr Diwakar Goutham N, senior consultant and clinical lead, psychiatry, Naryana Health City, Bengaluru, why people with narcissistic traits behave the way they do and how one can deal with them without compromising their mental health.

Why should you be careful? Before you jump to label someone as having Narcissistic Personality Disorder, the psychiatrist cautioned that a person appearing ‘too narcissistic’ does not automatically mean they have NPD.

“Many display traits such as seeking validation or prioritising their needs or struggle with criticism without meeting criteria for a clinical diagnosis,” he explained.

This means a formal diagnosis can only be made by a mental health professional, as NPD is a clinical condition that affects multiple areas of a person's life. So, instead of casually calling someone ‘narcissistic,’ it is more accurate if you say that they have narcissistic personality traits. This moves away from the focus on a diagnostic label, which can only come from an expert.

Why do people with narcissistic traits behave the way they do? Let's attempt to understand the reasoning behind the way they behave. When you understand the emotional machinery behind the behaviour, you are less likely to react when a person with narcisstic trait riles you up, and instead you approach the situation with clarity. This does not mean excusing their hurtful, denigrating behaviour, but you react with better emotional clarity and can assert firmer boundaries better.

“People with narcissistic tendencies are not always confident or self-assured. In many cases, these behaviours stem from deep-seated insecurity and fragile self-esteem. External validation becomes a way to stabilise their sense of self-worth," Dr Diwakar described.