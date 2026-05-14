Feeling like you're living the same day on repeat? Psychotherapist reveals 6 signs you may be stuck in burnout cycle

Do you feel like you are living the same day on repeat, waking up with the same heavy exhaustion, mental fog, and immense lack of motivation? It all seems like you are working on autopilot, via muscle memory and feeling incredibly worn out? And does that weighed-down feeling persist regardless of how many breaks you take? You may not just be tired, but stuck in a burnout cycle that is slowly draining you emotionally, mentally and physically.



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To understand what burnout actually feels like, how to identify its warning signs, and what measures can help you overcome it, HT Lifestyle spoke with Namrata Jain, psychotherapist and relationship expert, who shared six signs that may indicate you are stuck in a burnout cycle.

What is burnout exactly? “Burnout can best be described as the state of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion brought about by extreme and chronic levels of stress,” the psychotherapist said, clarified how burnout is not just about being 'too tired,' but rather the result of chronic stress. She described that it can be a ‘vicious cycle.'