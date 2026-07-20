Feeling overwhelmed? These 6 grounding techniques can help you feel calm in under 5 minutes
If you are feeling anxious, distracted, or mentally exhausted, these simple exercises help you feel calmer and more centred.
When life feels busy or stressful, it is easy to become overwhelmed. Whether you are juggling work, family responsibilities, or an endless list of tasks, your mind can quickly become flooded with thoughts. During these moments, taking a few minutes to slow down and reconnect with the present can make a meaningful difference.
Grounding techniques are simple mindfulness practices that help bring your attention back to the here and now. They do not require special equipment or a lot of time. In fact, many of them can be done in less than five minutes, making them easy to fit into even the busiest day. If you are feeling anxious, distracted, or mentally exhausted, these simple exercises help you feel calmer and more centred.
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1. Take 10 slow belly breaths
One of the quickest ways to calm your body is through deep breathing. Place one hand on your stomach and slowly start inhaling through your nose, allowing your belly to rise. Exhale gently through your mouth. Repeat this for 10 slow breaths, focusing only on the movement of your breath.
2. Walk barefoot outside
If it is safe to do so, spend a few minutes walking barefoot on grass, sand, or another natural surface. Feeling the ground beneath your feet can help you reconnect with your surroundings and shift your attention away from racing thoughts. Take your time and notice the different textures beneath your feet.
3. Notice five things you can see
Pause wherever you are and slowly look around. Identify five things you can see, paying attention to their colors, shapes, or small details you may have overlooked before. This simple mindfulness exercise helps bring your focus back to the present moment, rather than worrying about the past or future.
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4. Stretch your hips for one minute
Gentle hip stretches can help release physical tension that builds up from sitting for long periods or feeling stressed. Spend about a minute moving slowly into a comfortable stretch while breathing deeply. Focus on how your body feels rather than how far you can stretch.
5. Sip water mindfully
Instead of drinking water quickly, slow down and pay attention to the experience. Notice the temperature, the taste, and how the water feels as you take each sip. This simple practice encourages mindfulness and gives your mind a brief moment to pause.
6. Repeat a calming affirmation
End your grounding practice by quietly repeating the words: "I am safe. I am present." Saying this affirmation several times while breathing slowly can help redirect your thoughts and remind you to focus on the present moment.
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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice or mental health care. If you experience ongoing anxiety, stress, or emotional distress, seek guidance from a qualified healthcare or mental health professional.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More