When life feels busy or stressful, it is easy to become overwhelmed. Whether you are juggling work, family responsibilities, or an endless list of tasks, your mind can quickly become flooded with thoughts. During these moments, taking a few minutes to slow down and reconnect with the present can make a meaningful difference. Feeling overwhelmed? These 6 grounding techniques can help you feel calm in under 5 minutes (Pinterest)

Grounding techniques are simple mindfulness practices that help bring your attention back to the here and now. They do not require special equipment or a lot of time. In fact, many of them can be done in less than five minutes, making them easy to fit into even the busiest day. If you are feeling anxious, distracted, or mentally exhausted, these simple exercises help you feel calmer and more centred.

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1. Take 10 slow belly breaths One of the quickest ways to calm your body is through deep breathing. Place one hand on your stomach and slowly start inhaling through your nose, allowing your belly to rise. Exhale gently through your mouth. Repeat this for 10 slow breaths, focusing only on the movement of your breath.

2. Walk barefoot outside If it is safe to do so, spend a few minutes walking barefoot on grass, sand, or another natural surface. Feeling the ground beneath your feet can help you reconnect with your surroundings and shift your attention away from racing thoughts. Take your time and notice the different textures beneath your feet.

3. Notice five things you can see Pause wherever you are and slowly look around. Identify five things you can see, paying attention to their colors, shapes, or small details you may have overlooked before. This simple mindfulness exercise helps bring your focus back to the present moment, rather than worrying about the past or future.

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4. Stretch your hips for one minute Gentle hip stretches can help release physical tension that builds up from sitting for long periods or feeling stressed. Spend about a minute moving slowly into a comfortable stretch while breathing deeply. Focus on how your body feels rather than how far you can stretch.

5. Sip water mindfully Instead of drinking water quickly, slow down and pay attention to the experience. Notice the temperature, the taste, and how the water feels as you take each sip. This simple practice encourages mindfulness and gives your mind a brief moment to pause.

6. Repeat a calming affirmation End your grounding practice by quietly repeating the words: "I am safe. I am present." Saying this affirmation several times while breathing slowly can help redirect your thoughts and remind you to focus on the present moment.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice or mental health care. If you experience ongoing anxiety, stress, or emotional distress, seek guidance from a qualified healthcare or mental health professional.