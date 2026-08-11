How British patient swapped a 3-year NHS wait for knee surgery in India and saved £26,000

According to official data released by India’s ministry of tourism, the country recorded 131,856 foreign tourist arrivals for medical purposes in early 2025 alone. As international patients increasingly turn to India’s 'Heal in India' framework for waitlist-free access to specialised care, the real-world impact of these global healthcare shifts is best understood through individual experiences. Also read | India’s medical tourism boom is creating demand for skilled health care talent

One such recent case study — the story of Jean Paul, a British citizen — illustrated how patients are navigating crippling healthcare backlogs at home by seeking treatment abroad.

UK man's India medical package For Jean Paul, the crisis in public healthcare was measured not by statistics but by missed moments. Facing a three-year waiting list under Britain's National Health Service (NHS), he was left enduring 'three years of missing the small things — walking his dogs, holding his wife’s hand on their evening walk along the canal', The Medical Travel Company, a UK and India based medical concierge company, highlighted in an August 10 Instagram post.

As per the post, his journey began when persistent joint pain prompted him to pay for private imaging scans out of pocket. He presented those results to his general physician, who referred him to an orthopaedic department. While specialists confirmed that both of his knees required total replacement, simultaneous bilateral knee surgery was not an option offered to him through his local NHS pathway, reportedly leaving him with an estimated multi-year wait.