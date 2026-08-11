Vomiting food hours after a meal? Gastroenterologist reveals it to be something serious and not regular indigestion

How you feel after eating a meal is typically believed to be indicative of your digestive health. Indigestion is the most commonly assumed explanation, and people often self-treat with homemade remedies or over-the-counter medicines. But take a step back and think about it: why is the food staying in your stomach longer than it should? Could it be something else? Dr Nitin Aherrao, consultant in gastroenterology at P D Hinhuja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Khar, told HT Lifestyle that this is actually a medical issue and should not be ignored.



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“Vomiting food some hours after eating means that it is not just a fact of indigestion but relates to a medical issue where the stomach does not empty properly,” he mentioned. It is especially true for undigested food. “When food eaten before the vomiting comes in an undigested form, especially after four or twelve hours after eating, it raises the requirement for examination of the potential causes of the poor gastric emptying rather than mere symptomatic treatment.”

Food is meant to move forward to the small intestine after the stomach breaks it down. If the stomach does not empty properly, the food sits there for several hours, causing the stomach to feel full and eventually leading to vomiting. Therefore, to simplify what the doctor said, it means that if the food stays in the stomach for a long time and is not properly digested, it may come up in vomit, looking undigested.