Why does your stomach hurt after eating? Gastroentrologist Dr Devika Madhu reveals 9 possible causes
From constipation to heart problem: Your abdominal pain can be traced back to both serious and regular root causes, deeming medical examination necessary.
After a meal, it is distressing when your stomach begins to hurt, even when you have not eaten anything heavy. If you continue to observe this pain time and again after your meals, you need to inspect closely to identify the root cause.
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The condition should be diagnosed by a medical professional rather than self-treated. There are many possible causes of pain after a meal, making it tough to identify the exact underlying issue without a proper medical evaluation.
Dr Devika Madhu, associate consultant in the Department of Gastroenterology at KIMSHEALTH, Thiruvananthapuram, identified the possible causes, decoding that pain after eating may be associated with a wide range of gastrointestinal conditions.
She shared with HT Lifestyle that this pain, however, may shift in location. Explaining why, the expert said, “Abdominal pain has many causes, some more serious than others. What feels like a stomach ache may be coming from another organ in your abdomen. Or it may be coming from outside your digestive system. Always seek medical care if your abdominal pain is unexplained, severe or doesn’t stop.”
This tells us that the location of the pain may not always reveal its actual source, so avoid trying to guess the cause. Many people may turn to home remedies or over-the-counter medicines to ease the unexplained pain or prevent it from becoming severe. However, the most appropriate way forward is to see a specialist, identify the underlying cause and begin necessary treatment under medical guidance.
Dr Madhu then revealed what this is called clinically: “The term postprandial refers to physical changes after eating. Postprandial discomfort and pain after eating may be a sign of a wide range of gastrointestinal conditions.”
What are the possible causes?
Pain after eating may stem from multiple conditions. The possible causes range from regular digestive issues, like constipation or irritable bowel syndrome, to more serious conditions like gallstones, inflammatory issues and cardiac problems. The location of the pain is also an important clue about what could be the cause.
Here are some of the possible causes, their location and other relevant clues spotlighted by the gastroentrologist:
1. Pancreatitis
- Pancreatitis, inflammation of the pancreas, can lead to pain signs both chronically and acutely after eating.
- Pancreatitis pain occurs in the upper abdomen and can radiate backwards.
- Nausea and vomiting are other common symptoms.
2. Peptic Ulcer
- Peptic ulcers occur when the stomach lining or duodenum is damaged, which may cause pain after eating, particularly if it is a stomach ulcer.
- Peptic ulcer pain is generally felt somewhere between the sternum and abdomen.
3. Gallstones
- After eating, gallstone pain can occur, especially if the food is large and/or high in fat.
- Gallstone pain occurs at the centre or right side of your upper abdomen.
- There may also be discomfort behind the sternum and radiation to the upper back.
- Other gallstone signs include nausea and vomiting.
4. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)
- IBS is a health condition that causes chronic abdominal pain. Bowel movements with this condition are associated with pain after eating.
- When eating, it can lead to excessive intestinal contractions that can lead to abdominal pain.
- The upper, mid, and lower portions of the abdomen may experience IBS pain, but it may also radiate up to the upper portions of the torso.
5. Food intolerance
- A food allergy or intolerance is when a certain food is not recognised by the digestive system in your body. Having a food intolerance means either your digestive system gets irritated by food or cannot digest it properly.
- The immune system does not respond to food intolerance.
- Lactose intolerance also may cause stomach pain after eating dairy food.
6. Crohn's disease
- Crohn's disease is a severe, chronic inflammatory bowel disease.
- It causes inflammation in various parts of the digestive tract that can lead, together with other symptoms, to severe pain, diarrhoea, and bleeding.
- This is a serious condition with life-threatening consequences.
7. Constipation
- Constipation occurs when stool moves through the digestive tract too slowly and cannot be normally eliminated.
- Chronic constipation, with 3 or fewer bowel movements for several weeks, can cause pain and bloating of the abdomen.
- Symptoms may get worse when you eat, when your body tries to digest new food
8. Mesenteric ischemia
- The stomach can hurt if the blood supply to the intestine is interrupted.
- It can occur if there is a clot in the major vessel supplying the intestine.
9. Cardiovascular problem
- If one suffers upper abdominal pain, then they may be experiencing a cardiac event.
When should you see a doctor if you experience abdominal pain after eating?
As the possible causes are varied, from something as serious and life-threatening as a cardiac problem to something as common as constipation, you cannot self-diagnose or resort to home remedies. Guesswork may have dire consequences. Instead, consult a specialist if this postprandial pain persists.
“Since abdominal pain has multiple causes, it has to be evaluated by a physician with proper history, examination and investigations to clinch the diagnosis and cure your ailment,” Dr Madhu mentioned how specialists try to understand the ailment.
Aside from the pain being unexplained and severe, Dr Madhu recommended visiting a specialist if you also observe these signs :
- Fever that is persisting
- Loss of weight
- Loss of appetite
- Nausea or vomiting that doesn’t stop
- Blood in your stools
- Swelling and tenderness in your abdomen
- Yellowish discolouration of your eyes and skin
- Shortness of breath or symptoms that get worse with physical activity
How is the problem diagnosed?
The gastroentrologist informed that after understanding the history, the specialist will ask for investigations like blood parameters, imaging like ultrasound or CT, diagnostic tests, and endoscopy if required.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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