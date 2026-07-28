Why does your stomach hurt after eating? Gastroentrologist Dr Devika Madhu reveals 9 possible causes

After a meal, it is distressing when your stomach begins to hurt, even when you have not eaten anything heavy. If you continue to observe this pain time and again after your meals, you need to inspect closely to identify the root cause.



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The condition should be diagnosed by a medical professional rather than self-treated. There are many possible causes of pain after a meal, making it tough to identify the exact underlying issue without a proper medical evaluation.

Dr Devika Madhu, associate consultant in the Department of Gastroenterology at KIMSHEALTH, Thiruvananthapuram, identified the possible causes, decoding that pain after eating may be associated with a wide range of gastrointestinal conditions.

She shared with HT Lifestyle that this pain, however, may shift in location. Explaining why, the expert said, “Abdominal pain has many causes, some more serious than others. What feels like a stomach ache may be coming from another organ in your abdomen. Or it may be coming from outside your digestive system. Always seek medical care if your abdominal pain is unexplained, severe or doesn’t stop.”

This tells us that the location of the pain may not always reveal its actual source, so avoid trying to guess the cause. Many people may turn to home remedies or over-the-counter medicines to ease the unexplained pain or prevent it from becoming severe. However, the most appropriate way forward is to see a specialist, identify the underlying cause and begin necessary treatment under medical guidance.

Dr Madhu then revealed what this is called clinically: “The term postprandial refers to physical changes after eating. Postprandial discomfort and pain after eating may be a sign of a wide range of gastrointestinal conditions.”