Georgina Rodriguez wore rare $75 million diamond jewellery to marry Cristiano Ronaldo: Her dazzling wedding look decoded

Breaking down every sparkling detail in an Instagram video on August 17, jewellery content creator Julia Chafe captured the sheer scale of the moment: “ Georgina Rodriguez wore $75 million (approximately ₹7.18 billion) of Chopard high jewellery for her wedding, making her obviously the most violently iconic bride I've ever seen in my life.”

When it comes to high-octane bridal glamour, few can command the room quite like Georgina Rodriguez. Exchanging vows with her long-time partner, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, in an intimate ceremony in Portugal, Georgina paired her custom, understated white Gucci suit — a homage to the Madrid boutique where the couple first met 10 years ago — with a jaw-dropping array of high jewellery. Also read | Internet is just not impressed with Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's ‘weird and tacky’ wedding pics

The collection traces back to a single, historic discovery, she revealed: “That collection all started from a 1,342-carat natural diamond rough that was found in the Karowe mine in Botswana. Now, if you know anything about Botswana mining, it's literally the most high-tech, impressive mining operation in the world, and it's the reason why the entire country of Botswana has free healthcare and free education. But back to the diamond: Chopard bought that 342-carat diamond, and chopped up that rough into 23 polished diamonds.”

Julia shared that looking beyond the staggering price tag revealed a historic provenance: “We need to talk about the history behind her pieces, because I don't want that to get lost in the blingy sauce.” Georgina’s wedding jewels are from Chopard’s famed 'Garden of Kalahari', she said, adding, “The 'Garden of Kalahari' collection has previously been worn by Beyonce and Rihanna — Beyonce even wore it to the Met Gala."

Deconstructing Georgina's dazzling look Julia said that the centrepiece of Georgina's jewellery featured three hero stones: the 50-carat mainpiece and the supporting cast. “This 50-carat round diamond that Georgina chose to wear on her special day," she said, adding, “A 25-carat pear-shaped diamond and a 26-carat heart-shaped diamond.”

Highlighting the collection's versatile engineering, Julia pointed out, “What's important to know is that all three of these pendants are detachable. Georgina chose to only wear the 50-carat round on her wedding day.”

From pre-wedding workout to poolside photoshoot The high-jewellery spectacle began well before Georgina walked down the aisle. During her morning routine, Georgina was spotted wearing an extraordinary bracelet. “It also features this bracelet, which has a 21-carat emerald-cut diamond and a 14.7-carat emerald-cut diamond,” Julia detailed. “Georgina chose this piece to work out on the morning of her wedding. Everyone knows that this kind of wrist weight is the most effective for toned arms," she added.

The bride was also captured poolside, effortlessly balancing casual luxury during a photoshoot: wrapped in a bath towel turban and dark sunglasses, layered with a multi-strand Chopard diamond necklace, a diamond-encrusted timepiece, and her giant engagement ring. Reflecting on the sheer grandeur of the bridal moment, Julia concluded, “Needless to say, this is my favourite wedding jewellery moment of maybe my entire life. I mean, $75 million!”

By juxtaposing a minimal tailored suit with museum-grade diamonds, Georgina didn't just walk down the aisle — she set a new gold standard for bridal jewellery.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims.