Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s wedding: How the couple honoured the place they first met with their outfits
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez married in an intimate living room ceremony on August 11, marking the 10th anniversary of their first meeting.
Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-time partner, Georgina Rodriguez, tied the knot on August 11. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony in their living room, surrounded by their children.
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On August 16, Vogue magazine revealed details of their wedding, including the first images from the ceremony, offering a glimpse into the intimate wedding as the couple opted against a traditional, lavish celebration.
Inside Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's intimate wedding
For weeks before and after Ronaldo and Georgina's wedding, the internet was awash with speculation about the date, the location, the guest list, and the scale of the couple's wedding. There were also rumours about celebrity attendees, including Rio Ferdinand and Rihanna.
However, according to Vogue, the couple ultimately chose a symbolic date – the 10th anniversary of the day they first met at a Gucci store in Madrid – and instead of a blowout celebration, they got married in their living room wearing clothes from the luxury fashion house Gucci, designed by the creative director Demna. “It was exactly as I’d imagined it,” Georgina told Vogue.
What did Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez wear
The pictures from Ronaldo and Georgina's wedding were released as part of Vogue’s Summer digital cover. The couple – Cris y [and] Gio, as they are known to friends and family – are the cover star of the summer issue.
According to Vogue, the couple fittingly chose Gucci for their special day. The bride wore a white silk skirt suit with matching satin shoes, and Ronaldo sported a light beige cotton suit with custom loafers. Their kids – Eva Maria, Alana and Bella wore beige dresses, while Mateo and Cristiano Jr wore white button-up shirts and beige pants.
About Ronaldo and Georgina
The wedding comes one year after Rodríguez announced their engagement on Instagram with a picture of her hand over Ronaldo’s. Though the couple had an intimate wedding, they plan to have a larger wedding later to celebrate with their loved ones, per Vogue.
Georgina told the magazine, “When I was a little girl, I dreamt of the biggest castle, the biggest carriage, the longest dress, a crown full of diamonds. And now I’m saying, ‘No. I want something intimate, with my partner and our children, at home.’ Because castles, houses, islands, horses, and cars: We have all of that within reach every day. But something intimate — that’s more unusual for us.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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