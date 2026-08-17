Inside Jaipur royal family's Teej celebrations at City Palace: Padmanabh Singh, Gauravi Kumari perform rituals
The royal family of Jaipur celebrated Teej with a grand procession, featuring traditional dances and prayers. Check out the videos here.
The Royal family of Jaipur celebrated the auspicious annual Hindu festival of Teej. The videos from the celebrations were shared online and give a glimpse inside the City Palace, the royal family's private residence.
Also Read | Nag Panchami 2026: When is the festival? Correct date, shubh muhurat, panchami tithi, puja vidhi, wishes and more
The festival of Hariyal Teej was celebrated on August 15 and 16 in 2026. On August 16, Devisha Kumari Singh, a Jaipur- and London-based content creator, shared a video of the City Palace celebrations on Instagram, with the caption, “Teej in Jaipur. A sea of green and samder leheriya, mehendi on our palms, glass bangles and far too much ghewar…One of my favourite times to be home.”
Inside City Palace's Teej celebrations
Every year, Jaipur city witnesses the grandeur of the Teej festival in all its vibrant glory. The video shows how the festival was celebrated by the royal family. In the clip, women dressed in traditional leheriya garments can be seen celebrating the auspicious day by dancing, praying to Teej Mata, and singing folk songs.
The video also offers a glimpse of Gauravi Kumari, the daughter of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Princess Diya Kumari, praying to Teej Mata and offering garlands.
The historic Teej procession
Padmanabh Singh, the 28-year-old head of the Jaipur Royal Family, also shared a video of the grand Teej procession on Instagram. The historic royal procession of Teej Mata takes place every year in the Pink City. The procession, which started from the City Palace, reached Tripolia Gate, where Padmanabh Singh performed the traditional aarti of Teej Mata with his entire entourage.
During the procession, a unique confluence of Jaipur's traditional Teej culture, folk arts and royal traditions was seen. According to Amar Ujala, around 175 folk artists performed during the procession. Artists performed traditional arts such as Kutchi Ghori, Gair, Kalbelia, Chari-Ghoomar, Chang-Dhap, Manganiyar singing, Bhapang, Ravanhatta, puppetry, and Bahurupiya. The folk artists' performances captivated the audience and those on both sides of the route.
About the Teej festival
The Teej festival holds deep cultural meaning for Hindus. It is celebrated with colourful rituals, joyful celebrations, and sincere expressions of devotion, in which womanhood is honoured for its strength, resilience, and grace. On this day, Hindu devotees commemorate the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.
The festival is celebrated on the third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravan. The Hariyali Teej festival is also celebrated to remember the reunion of Shiva and Parvati, the day when Shiva accepted Parvati as his wife.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News, Merry Christmas 2025 on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.