Inside Jaipur royal family's Teej celebrations at City Palace: Padmanabh Singh, Gauravi Kumari perform rituals

The festival of Hariyal Teej was celebrated on August 15 and 16 in 2026. On August 16, Devisha Kumari Singh, a Jaipur- and London-based content creator, shared a video of the City Palace celebrations on Instagram, with the caption, “Teej in Jaipur. A sea of green and samder leheriya, mehendi on our palms, glass bangles and far too much ghewar…One of my favourite times to be home.”

The Royal family of Jaipur celebrated the auspicious annual Hindu festival of Teej. The videos from the celebrations were shared online and give a glimpse inside the City Palace, the royal family's private residence.

The video also offers a glimpse of Gauravi Kumari, the daughter of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Princess Diya Kumari, praying to Teej Mata and offering garlands.

Every year, Jaipur city witnesses the grandeur of the Teej festival in all its vibrant glory. The video shows how the festival was celebrated by the royal family. In the clip, women dressed in traditional leheriya garments can be seen celebrating the auspicious day by dancing, praying to Teej Mata, and singing folk songs.

Padmanabh Singh, the 28-year-old head of the Jaipur Royal Family, also shared a video of the grand Teej procession on Instagram. The historic royal procession of Teej Mata takes place every year in the Pink City. The procession, which started from the City Palace, reached Tripolia Gate, where Padmanabh Singh performed the traditional aarti of Teej Mata with his entire entourage.

During the procession, a unique confluence of Jaipur's traditional Teej culture, folk arts and royal traditions was seen. According to Amar Ujala, around 175 folk artists performed during the procession. Artists performed traditional arts such as Kutchi Ghori, Gair, Kalbelia, Chari-Ghoomar, Chang-Dhap, Manganiyar singing, Bhapang, Ravanhatta, puppetry, and Bahurupiya. The folk artists' performances captivated the audience and those on both sides of the route.

About the Teej festival The Teej festival holds deep cultural meaning for Hindus. It is celebrated with colourful rituals, joyful celebrations, and sincere expressions of devotion, in which womanhood is honoured for its strength, resilience, and grace. On this day, Hindu devotees commemorate the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

The festival is celebrated on the third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravan. The Hariyali Teej festival is also celebrated to remember the reunion of Shiva and Parvati, the day when Shiva accepted Parvati as his wife.