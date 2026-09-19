Everyday explained: Why do you get goosebumps when listening to music
Learn how can a powerful song send chills down your spine and give you goosebumps.
You hear your favourite song, a nostalgic melody, a powerful chorus, or an artist belting out the high notes, and suddenly, a chill runs down your spine, and goosebumps appear on your skin. The moment feels surreal and magical as a wave of raw emotion washes over you. But why does your body physically react to something you hear?
In today's edition of Everyday Explained, we explore how musical chills work and why certain songs and music trigger them. There is a scientific explanation, and even a name, for this phenomenon.
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What is this phenomenon called?
The phenomenon of getting goosebumps from music is called frisson. According to a 2016 study, about 50 per cent of people experience sensations such as shivers, a lump in the throat, and goosebumps while listening to music. Moreover, the same piece of music can affect people differently.
Why do you get goosebumps?
Now, if you are familiar with that song, perhaps because it reminds you of someone or evokes a particular memory, the goosebumps may seem understandable. But what happens when you are listening to it for the first time?
Radbound University decoded how the brain functions in such moments. The brain constantly tries to predict how a song will progress. When the music suddenly defies these expectations through an unexpected harmony, a key change, a soaring vocal, a new instrument, or a crescendo, the brain may briefly interpret the surprise as a possible threat. This activates the nervous system's fight-or-flight response, which can cause goosebumps.
However, once the brain realises there is no actual danger, the tension gives way to relief, and the reward system is activated, releasing dopamine. Therefore, even unfamiliar music can create a combination of surprise, tension and pleasure, causing musical chills.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More