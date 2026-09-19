Why does stress affect your stomach? Gastroenterologist Dr Vineet Kumar Gupta explains

Ever felt your stomach rumble when you are very worried about something? That is not an aberration. According to gastroenterologist Dr Vineer Kumar Gupta, stress is not just for the brain; it often manifests physically in the stomach as well.

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gupta highlighted that stomach distress is very common for those experiencing chronic stress, anxiety, emotional strain, or poor sleep. Some symptoms related to a distressed stomach include bloating, acidity, stomach cramps, constipation, and diarrhoea.

In the words of Dr Gupta, “The brain and the GI (gastroeintestinal) system are well-connected, constantly influencing one another.” How that works is elaborated as follows.

How does stress affect the gut? The gastroenterologist explained that a stress response puts a person in a fight-or-flight state and increases their alertness. This heightened state can disrupt the normal motility of the digestive tract.

“Food can travel more quickly through the intestines, resulting in a faster-acting digestion and faster BMs (bowel movements) or loose stools in some people, or delayed digestion resulting in constipation in others,” he stated.

Stress can also increase a person's sensitivity to their normal sensations of being full, and the movement within their stomach can be perceived as fullness, discomfort, pressure, or even pain in some cases, pointed out Dr Gupta.