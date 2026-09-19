Why does stress affect your stomach? Gastroenterologist Dr Vineet Kumar Gupta explains
Stress and anxiety often leads to stomach issues, but it is a two way street, shares Dr Vineet Kumar Gupta.
Ever felt your stomach rumble when you are very worried about something? That is not an aberration. According to gastroenterologist Dr Vineer Kumar Gupta, stress is not just for the brain; it often manifests physically in the stomach as well.
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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gupta highlighted that stomach distress is very common for those experiencing chronic stress, anxiety, emotional strain, or poor sleep. Some symptoms related to a distressed stomach include bloating, acidity, stomach cramps, constipation, and diarrhoea.
In the words of Dr Gupta, “The brain and the GI (gastroeintestinal) system are well-connected, constantly influencing one another.” How that works is elaborated as follows.
How does stress affect the gut?
The gastroenterologist explained that a stress response puts a person in a fight-or-flight state and increases their alertness. This heightened state can disrupt the normal motility of the digestive tract.
“Food can travel more quickly through the intestines, resulting in a faster-acting digestion and faster BMs (bowel movements) or loose stools in some people, or delayed digestion resulting in constipation in others,” he stated.
Stress can also increase a person's sensitivity to their normal sensations of being full, and the movement within their stomach can be perceived as fullness, discomfort, pressure, or even pain in some cases, pointed out Dr Gupta.
Digestive issues can also impact mental health
Dr Guta noted that the link between mental and gut health is a two-way street, stating,
“If someone has persistent digestive issues, this may cause the person to experience anxiety, as the digestive issues significantly impact quality of life. This is particularly true with irritable bowel syndrome, whereby stress may worsen your condition, yet might not necessarily be the root cause.”
The gastroenterologist further noted that the daily effects of a high-stress period usually have an impact on a person’s daily behaviours.
Some people are more likely to eat meals at odd times, overindulge in coffee, consume spicy and processed foods, eat fast meals, and often skip lunch completely. Additionally, such individuals may have irregular sleep habits and reduced physical activity, thereby exacerbating their stomach complaints.
How to keep our health in check?
Dr Gupta cautioned that not all stomach conditions can be attributed to stress. Any repeated or chronic symptoms warrant a check-up and a doctor consultation, especially if the individual experiences unexplained weight loss, any presence of blood in the stool, repeated bouts of vomiting or difficulty swallowing, acute stomach pain, anaemia, or a severe change in a regular bowel routine. These warning signs must not be ignored as solely “stress-induced.”
“Stress management plays a vital role in keeping your stomach disorders in check,” he stated.
“Regular diet, ensuring you eat food at a specific time, eating habits, adequate sleep and physical exercise are some simple home remedies which can indeed help to improve your digestion and your overall stomach conditions,” continued the doctor. “Basic stress busters like going on regular walks, breathing exercises and yoga, spending a little time in nature, and some alone time will also be quite beneficial.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Dr Vineet Kumar Gupta is Senior Director and Unit Head at the Institute of Gastro Sciences at ShardaCare - Healthcity, and has over 19 years of clinical experience.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More