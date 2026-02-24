Inside the royal life of princess of Mewar Padmaja Kumari Parmar: From memories of City Palace to fashion and cuisine

History is often preserved in stone, but in Mewar, it is carried in spirit. Raised within the iconic City Palace and shaped by the values of the House of Mewar, Padmaja Kumari Parmar, a princess of one of the world’s oldest dynasties, established in 734 A.D., tracing its roots to the Sisodia Rajputs of Rajasthan, grew up understanding that legacy is both privilege and duty. Padmaja Kumari Parmar shares her journey as a princess from Mewar, integrating tradition with modernity. (Instagram/@padmajakumariparmar) In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, she shares memories of palace life, the traditions she upholds, her approach to health while living with Type 1 diabetes, and how she blends heritage with a contemporary, global identity. (Also read: Designer Gaurav Gupta calls ‘Jr NTR at Oscars’ his most memorable look; reveals top fashion trends for 2026 | Interview ) Excerpts from the interview: Are there any unique rituals or traditions from the House of Mewar that you continue to cherish and practise today? There are many traditions I hold close, but what moves me most is how they continue to live and breathe through our daily lives, not just on ceremonial days. One of the deepest legacies of the House of Mewar is our concept of custodianship, that we do not own this heritage, we care for it on behalf of past and future generations, guided by Eklingnath ji as the divine head of Mewar. This philosophy shapes everything, from how my father continued age‑old palace rituals to how we raise our children, reminding them that tradition is a responsibility as much as it is a privilege. What are your fondest childhood memories of the family mahal, and is there a particular space in the palace that feels especially meaningful to you? Some of my most cherished memories of the City Palace are not of grand occasions, but of the quieter, in‑between moments that stitched my childhood together. I remember running through our garden with my classmates from our local school, the sound of our laughter echoing off centuries‑old walls, and knowing, even as a child, that we were growing up inside history, not just next to it. Festivals in the City Palace were particularly magical, the courtyards filled with lamps, the lake reflecting the illuminated façades, and my father leading rituals that grounded all that beauty in a deeper sense of purpose. Standing beside him as he lit the ceremonial lamp, feeling his hand on my shoulder, is a memory that has stayed with me as a source of strength and reassurance.

If I had to choose one space that feels especially meaningful, it would be our terrace that opens out to views of Lake Pichola and the surrounding Aravallis, overlooking the Lake Palace and the Jagmandir Island Palace. There is a certain stillness there at dawn and at dusk, a meeting point of water, stone, and sky, that continues to make me feel both protected and profoundly connected to Mewar and its people. Which traditional Mewari dishes hold a special place in your heart, and do you still enjoy them regularly? I have always believed that food is one of the most heartfelt expressions of culture, and in Mewar, our cuisine beautifully reflects our land and legacy. The aroma of Laal Maas, the comforting simplicity of Gatte ki Sabzi, and the festive richness of Dal Baati Churma still evoke a sense of home for me. These dishes remind me of growing up within the palace kitchens, where tradition was not just preserved, but lovingly lived every day. Even today, no matter where I am, I find myself returning to these flavours. They connect generations, bringing back the taste of Mewar’s soil and the warmth of family gatherings. It’s not only about the food, it’s about the memories and the love that accompany every meal. How do you maintain both physical and mental well-being while living with Type 1 diabetes? Do you follow a specific fitness or diet routine to stay balanced? Living with Type 1 diabetes from such a young age has, in many ways, been my greatest teacher in balance, discipline, and self‑awareness. It has made caring for both my physical and mental well‑being non‑negotiable, especially when my days move between time zones, boardrooms, advocacy work, and being an engaged mother. Movement is central for me, I am an avid walker and I absolutely love Pilates, because both keep me grounded, strong, and energised without feeling like I’m “fitting in a workout” between meetings. I also try to weave activity into everyday life, whether it’s a post‑meal walk, playing a sport, or simply choosing to move rather than stay static; it’s less about intensity and more about consistency.

When it comes to food, I don’t live by a list of prohibitions; I live by awareness. I consider myself a foodie, very much my father’s daughter in that sense, so I enjoy what I eat, but I make informed, thoughtful choices that support stable energy, good glucose control, and overall wellbeing, it’s about balance, not deprivation. Equally important is my inner life: I pay attention to rest, to managing stress, and to checking in with myself emotionally, because I’ve learned that mental health shows up in blood sugars just as much as food or exercise do. I remind myself, and others living with any demanding condition, that this commitment to health is ultimately an act of respect for yourself, so that you can show up fully for your family, your work, and the communities you care about. Do you have any traditional Mewari or royal garments and accessories that you particularly love to wear, and what draws you to them? Traditional Mewari garments have always felt less like “fashion” to me and more like an extension of who we are. I am especially fond of beautifully woven saris and our Ghaghara-odhna, paired with classic pieces of jewellery that carry stories of the women who wore them before me. I have been most inspired by my mother’s grace and simplicity, both in how she dresses and how she moves through the world. She often says that it is comfort and confidence that one ought to wear, and that any outfit falls well when you feel at ease in your own skin. That philosophy has stayed with me, whether I am in a Mewari poshak in Udaipur or a more contemporary silhouette in Boston. My father had also always leaned more toward the traditional ways, and watching him maintain the dignity of our customs has deeply influenced my own sense of occasion. For formal ceremonies and festivals, I find myself instinctively reaching for more traditional ensembles, rich textiles, handwork, and timeless jewellery, because they honour not just the aesthetic of Mewar, but the values and continuity it represents.