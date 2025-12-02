Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra roll out Beyond Type 1 diabetes initiative in India to fight stigma and raise awareness

Nick Jonas’ Beyond Type 1 is improving the lives of thousands of patients with diabetes. Priyanka Chopra recently announced on Instagram that her husband’s non-profit would begin a campaign in India to raise awareness on diabetes and its stigma. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas launch diabetes campaign, Beyond Type 1, in India(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Priyanka Chopra introduces Nick Jonas’ Beyond Type 1

Nick Jonas’ Beyond Type 1 aims to unite the global diabetes community through platforms, programs, resources and grants. Priyanka Chopra informed on Instagram that ‘The Beyond Type’ is a community that helps people with Type 1 Diabetes.

Chopra said she learned about Type 1 diabetes from her husband’s medical record. “My understanding of Type 1 diabetes began with my husband @nickjonas. Twenty years since his diagnosis, he stands as proof of what resilience looks like and every day, he shows us what it means to live beyond limitation,” the Baywatch actress wrote.

The 43-year-old added that Nick co-founded Beyond Type 1 to ensure diabetes patients received “the knowledge, support, and dignity they deserve."

Beyond Type 1 in India

An estimated 77 million people above the age of 18 years are currently suffering from diabetes, per the WHO. “India has the second-highest number of people living with diabetes in the world, and more youth live with type 1 diabetes than anywhere else - many diagnosed too late and battling stigma alone,” Priyanka wrote.

She added that Beyond Type 1 would begin a campaign in India to celebrate the journey of inspiring individuals who fought against diabetes. Individuals featured in the campaign are — Lt Col Kumar Gaurav, Mehrin Rana, Nishant Amin, Shreya Jain, Indu Thampy, and Harichandran Ponnusamy.

Nick Jonas’ diabetes diagnosis

The Jealous hitmaker was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 13 in 2002. Nick Jonas “felt pretty isolated initially”, per beyondtype1.org. He said he wanted to help fellow diabetes survivors and patients who “felt the way I felt when I was diagnosed, which was very alone”. “There is a camaraderie there because of the openness and a willingness to share about the journey you are on while trying to manage type 1,” Jonas added.