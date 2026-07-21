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    Panchang Today, July 21, 2026: Shukla Ashtami under Chitra Nakshatra

    Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for July 21, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.

    Published on: Jul 21, 2026, 04:30:05 IST
    By Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
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    For July 21, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance points to a day that rewards steady effort, thoughtful communication, and well-timed action. Mangalvar's energetic influence encourages initiative, while Shukla Ashtami, Chitra Nakshatra, and the Moon's movement from Virgo to Libra remind us that lasting success comes from balancing determination with diplomacy.

    Panchang today
    Panchang today
    KEY TIMINGS TODAY
    SUNRISE5:36 AM
    SUNSET7:18 PM
    RAHU KAAL3:52 PM - 5:35 PM
    HIGHLIGHTED FAVOURABLE WINDOWVijaya Muhurta: 2:44 pm - 3:39 pm

    How to use it: Prefer this period for a determined task or purposeful follow-through. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal. This window is clear of the principal caution periods, although secondary indicators are mixed.

    Festival and Vrat Today

    Masik Durgashtami

    Basis: Ashadha Shukla Ashtami

    What Today's Panchang Means

    In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar (Tuesday) supports courage, initiative, and the confidence to tackle pending responsibilities. Combined with Shukla Ashtami, the day encourages disciplined action and the willingness to address matters that have been delayed. However, this energy works best when paired with patience rather than aggression.

    Chitra Nakshatra is associated with creativity, craftsmanship, refinement, and visible improvement. It favours activities such as editing, repairing, organising, designing, and enhancing the quality of existing work.

    The Moon gradually shifts from Virgo to Libra, marking a transition from precision and analysis toward balance, cooperation, and fairness. The first half of the day may be better suited for reviewing details, correcting mistakes, and organising tasks, while the latter half supports negotiations, teamwork, and thoughtful decision-making.

    Adding further strength, Siddha Yog is traditionally considered favourable for completing important responsibilities and making steady progress. Overall, this is a day that rewards practical thinking, measured communication, and purposeful action.

    How to Use the Day

    Work and important decisions

    Today's energy favours progress through preparation rather than haste. If an important file, proposal, project, or personal decision has been waiting for attention, this is an ideal time to define the next step clearly and move forward.

    Chitra Nakshatra supports editing, design improvements, quality checks, presentations, repairs, and maintenance work. Before finalising anything significant, review details carefully and ensure everything is properly organised.

    The Moon's movement from Virgo to Libra also suggests completing individual tasks before shifting into collaborative discussions. Separate fact-checking from decision-making, and when budgets or partnerships are involved, compare options carefully before reaching a conclusion.

    Relationships and communication

    Communication benefits from honesty delivered with tact. Mangalvar may make conversations more direct, while Shukla Ashtami can strengthen opinions. Speak clearly, but avoid turning every disagreement into a debate.

    Chitra's influence may make flaws more noticeable, so offer constructive suggestions instead of criticism. As the Moon enters Libra, balance becomes increasingly important. Listen as carefully as you speak, especially during family discussions or workplace conversations. Simple, respectful communication is likely to produce better results than emotional reactions or lengthy explanations.

    Reflection and spiritual routine

    Today's reflective lesson is about using your energy wisely. Rather than asking whether you're working hard enough, consider whether your efforts are being directed in the right place. Mangalvar encourages action, but Shukla Ashtami reminds you that discipline should begin within.

    Chitra Nakshatra supports refinement, making this a good day to improve one habit, organise one area of your life, or simplify an ongoing routine. A short period of journaling, prayer, meditation, or a quiet walk can help bring greater clarity before making important choices later in the day.

    PANCHANG FACTS AT A GLANCE
    Date and VaarJuly 21, 2026, Tuesday (Mangalvar)
    Lunar MonthAmanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Ashadha
    Tithi (Lunar Day)Shukla Ashtami until 5:16 am, Wednesday; then Shukla Navami
    Nakshatra (Lunar Constellation)Chitra until 8:48 pm; then Swati
    Yog (Sun-Moon Combination)Siddha until 6:24 pm; then Sadhya until 6:40 pm, Wednesday
    Karan (Half-Tithi Division)Vishti until 4:35 pm; then Bava until 5:16 am, Wednesday; then Balava until 6:06 pm, Wednesday
    Moon Sign (Zodiac Position)Virgo until 7:53 am; then Libra
    AUSPICIOUS TIMINGS (SHUBH MUHURAT)
    PERIODSTARTEND
    Brahma Muhurta4:14 AM4:55 AM
    Pratah Sandhya4:34 AM5:36 AM
    Abhijit Muhurta12:00 PM12:54 PM
    Amrit Kalam1:58 PM3:41 PM
    Vijaya Muhurta2:44 PM3:39 PM
    Godhuli Muhurta7:18 PM7:39 PM
    Sayahana Sandhya7:18 PM8:20 PM
    Nishita Muhurta12:06 AM, Wednesday12:48 AM, Wednesday
    Siddha Yog5:36 AM5:16 AM, Wednesday

    Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

    Abhijit Muhurta: 12:00 pm to 12:54 pm

    A favourable window for important meetings, approvals, decision-making, and beginning significant tasks with clarity.

    Vijaya Muhurta: 2:44 pm to 3:39 pm

    Traditionally considered auspicious for determined action, completing pending responsibilities, submitting proposals, or moving an important plan into execution.

    Rather than trying to fit multiple activities into these windows, focus on one meaningful task that is fully prepared.

    INAUSPICIOUS AND CAUTION TIMINGS
    PERIODSTARTEND
    Rahu Kaal3:52 PM5:35 PM
    Gulika Kaal12:27 PM2:10 PM
    Yamaganda9:01 AM10:44 AM
    Dur Muhurtam8:20 AM9:15 AM
    Dur Muhurtam11:52 PM12:06 AM, Wednesday
    Varjyam2:57 AM, Wednesday4:38 AM, Wednesday
    Aadal Yog5:36 AM8:49 PM

    Traditional Panchang guidance treats caution periods as reminders to slow down rather than reasons for concern.

    Yamaganda: 9:01 am to 10:44 am

    Better suited for routine work, planning, organising, or reviewing existing tasks instead of launching major new initiatives.

    Rahu Kaal: 3:52 pm to 5:35 pm

    If possible, avoid beginning important projects, making major purchases, or having emotionally charged conversations during this period. Instead, use the time for follow-ups, documentation, revisions, or work already in progress. If circumstances require important work during these intervals, proceed carefully, double-check details, and avoid unnecessary haste.

    SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE & MOONSET
    SUNRISE5:36 AM
    SUNSET7:18 PM
    MOONRISE12:30 PM
    MOONSET11:39 PM
    RAHU KAAL TIMINGS ACROSS INDIA (Rahu Kaal varies with local sunrise. These city timings are independently verified)
    CITYRAHU KAAL
    Mumbai4:01 pm to 5:39 pm
    Delhi (NCR)3:53 pm to 5:35 pm
    Bengaluru3:37 pm to 5:13 pm
    Hyderabad3:37 pm to 5:15 pm
    Chennai3:27 pm to 5:02 pm
    Ahmedabad4:06 pm to 5:46 pm
    Pune3:56 pm to 5:35 pm
    Kolkata3:02 pm to 4:42 pm
    Jaipur3:56 pm to 5:38 pm
    Kochi3:40 pm to 5:15 pm
    Lucknow3:36 pm to 5:18 pm
    Indore3:52 pm to 5:32 pm
    Guwahati2:52 pm to 4:34 pm
    Chandigarh3:56 pm to 5:40 pm
    Surat4:03 pm to 5:42 pm
    Visakhapatnam3:18 pm to 4:56 pm
    Nagpur3:38 pm to 5:17 pm
    Coimbatore3:38 pm to 5:13 pm
    Varanasi3:26 pm to 5:07 pm
    Bhubaneswar3:10 pm to 4:49 pm

    Overall

    Traditional Panchang guidance suggests that this Tuesday is best used for practical progress, balanced communication, and disciplined action. Focus on improving what is already in your hands, choose your timing thoughtfully, and allow steady effort, not force, to carry you forward.

    This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.

    Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

    (Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

    • Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan

      Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More

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