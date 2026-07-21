Panchang Today, July 21, 2026: Shukla Ashtami under Chitra Nakshatra
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for July 21, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For July 21, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance points to a day that rewards steady effort, thoughtful communication, and well-timed action. Mangalvar's energetic influence encourages initiative, while Shukla Ashtami, Chitra Nakshatra, and the Moon's movement from Virgo to Libra remind us that lasting success comes from balancing determination with diplomacy.
|KEY TIMINGS TODAY
|SUNRISE
|5:36 AM
|SUNSET
|7:18 PM
|RAHU KAAL
|3:52 PM - 5:35 PM
|HIGHLIGHTED FAVOURABLE WINDOW
|Vijaya Muhurta: 2:44 pm - 3:39 pm
How to use it: Prefer this period for a determined task or purposeful follow-through. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal. This window is clear of the principal caution periods, although secondary indicators are mixed.
Festival and Vrat Today
Masik Durgashtami
Basis: Ashadha Shukla Ashtami
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar (Tuesday) supports courage, initiative, and the confidence to tackle pending responsibilities. Combined with Shukla Ashtami, the day encourages disciplined action and the willingness to address matters that have been delayed. However, this energy works best when paired with patience rather than aggression.
Chitra Nakshatra is associated with creativity, craftsmanship, refinement, and visible improvement. It favours activities such as editing, repairing, organising, designing, and enhancing the quality of existing work.
The Moon gradually shifts from Virgo to Libra, marking a transition from precision and analysis toward balance, cooperation, and fairness. The first half of the day may be better suited for reviewing details, correcting mistakes, and organising tasks, while the latter half supports negotiations, teamwork, and thoughtful decision-making.
Adding further strength, Siddha Yog is traditionally considered favourable for completing important responsibilities and making steady progress. Overall, this is a day that rewards practical thinking, measured communication, and purposeful action.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
Today's energy favours progress through preparation rather than haste. If an important file, proposal, project, or personal decision has been waiting for attention, this is an ideal time to define the next step clearly and move forward.
Chitra Nakshatra supports editing, design improvements, quality checks, presentations, repairs, and maintenance work. Before finalising anything significant, review details carefully and ensure everything is properly organised.
The Moon's movement from Virgo to Libra also suggests completing individual tasks before shifting into collaborative discussions. Separate fact-checking from decision-making, and when budgets or partnerships are involved, compare options carefully before reaching a conclusion.
Relationships and communication
Communication benefits from honesty delivered with tact. Mangalvar may make conversations more direct, while Shukla Ashtami can strengthen opinions. Speak clearly, but avoid turning every disagreement into a debate.
Chitra's influence may make flaws more noticeable, so offer constructive suggestions instead of criticism. As the Moon enters Libra, balance becomes increasingly important. Listen as carefully as you speak, especially during family discussions or workplace conversations. Simple, respectful communication is likely to produce better results than emotional reactions or lengthy explanations.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Today's reflective lesson is about using your energy wisely. Rather than asking whether you're working hard enough, consider whether your efforts are being directed in the right place. Mangalvar encourages action, but Shukla Ashtami reminds you that discipline should begin within.
Chitra Nakshatra supports refinement, making this a good day to improve one habit, organise one area of your life, or simplify an ongoing routine. A short period of journaling, prayer, meditation, or a quiet walk can help bring greater clarity before making important choices later in the day.
|PANCHANG FACTS AT A GLANCE
|Date and Vaar
|July 21, 2026, Tuesday (Mangalvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Ashadha
|Tithi (Lunar Day)
|Shukla Ashtami until 5:16 am, Wednesday; then Shukla Navami
|Nakshatra (Lunar Constellation)
|Chitra until 8:48 pm; then Swati
|Yog (Sun-Moon Combination)
|Siddha until 6:24 pm; then Sadhya until 6:40 pm, Wednesday
|Karan (Half-Tithi Division)
|Vishti until 4:35 pm; then Bava until 5:16 am, Wednesday; then Balava until 6:06 pm, Wednesday
|Moon Sign (Zodiac Position)
|Virgo until 7:53 am; then Libra
|AUSPICIOUS TIMINGS (SHUBH MUHURAT)
|PERIOD
|START
|END
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:14 AM
|4:55 AM
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:34 AM
|5:36 AM
|Abhijit Muhurta
|12:00 PM
|12:54 PM
|Amrit Kalam
|1:58 PM
|3:41 PM
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:44 PM
|3:39 PM
|Godhuli Muhurta
|7:18 PM
|7:39 PM
|Sayahana Sandhya
|7:18 PM
|8:20 PM
|Nishita Muhurta
|12:06 AM, Wednesday
|12:48 AM, Wednesday
|Siddha Yog
|5:36 AM
|5:16 AM, Wednesday
Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:
Abhijit Muhurta: 12:00 pm to 12:54 pm
A favourable window for important meetings, approvals, decision-making, and beginning significant tasks with clarity.
Vijaya Muhurta: 2:44 pm to 3:39 pm
Traditionally considered auspicious for determined action, completing pending responsibilities, submitting proposals, or moving an important plan into execution.
Rather than trying to fit multiple activities into these windows, focus on one meaningful task that is fully prepared.
|INAUSPICIOUS AND CAUTION TIMINGS
|PERIOD
|START
|END
|Rahu Kaal
|3:52 PM
|5:35 PM
|Gulika Kaal
|12:27 PM
|2:10 PM
|Yamaganda
|9:01 AM
|10:44 AM
|Dur Muhurtam
|8:20 AM
|9:15 AM
|Dur Muhurtam
|11:52 PM
|12:06 AM, Wednesday
|Varjyam
|2:57 AM, Wednesday
|4:38 AM, Wednesday
|Aadal Yog
|5:36 AM
|8:49 PM
Traditional Panchang guidance treats caution periods as reminders to slow down rather than reasons for concern.
Yamaganda: 9:01 am to 10:44 am
Better suited for routine work, planning, organising, or reviewing existing tasks instead of launching major new initiatives.
Rahu Kaal: 3:52 pm to 5:35 pm
If possible, avoid beginning important projects, making major purchases, or having emotionally charged conversations during this period. Instead, use the time for follow-ups, documentation, revisions, or work already in progress. If circumstances require important work during these intervals, proceed carefully, double-check details, and avoid unnecessary haste.
|SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE & MOONSET
|SUNRISE
|5:36 AM
|SUNSET
|7:18 PM
|MOONRISE
|12:30 PM
|MOONSET
|11:39 PM
|RAHU KAAL TIMINGS ACROSS INDIA (Rahu Kaal varies with local sunrise. These city timings are independently verified)
|CITY
|RAHU KAAL
|Mumbai
|4:01 pm to 5:39 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|3:53 pm to 5:35 pm
|Bengaluru
|3:37 pm to 5:13 pm
|Hyderabad
|3:37 pm to 5:15 pm
|Chennai
|3:27 pm to 5:02 pm
|Ahmedabad
|4:06 pm to 5:46 pm
|Pune
|3:56 pm to 5:35 pm
|Kolkata
|3:02 pm to 4:42 pm
|Jaipur
|3:56 pm to 5:38 pm
|Kochi
|3:40 pm to 5:15 pm
|Lucknow
|3:36 pm to 5:18 pm
|Indore
|3:52 pm to 5:32 pm
|Guwahati
|2:52 pm to 4:34 pm
|Chandigarh
|3:56 pm to 5:40 pm
|Surat
|4:03 pm to 5:42 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|3:18 pm to 4:56 pm
|Nagpur
|3:38 pm to 5:17 pm
|Coimbatore
|3:38 pm to 5:13 pm
|Varanasi
|3:26 pm to 5:07 pm
|Bhubaneswar
|3:10 pm to 4:49 pm
Overall
Traditional Panchang guidance suggests that this Tuesday is best used for practical progress, balanced communication, and disciplined action. Focus on improving what is already in your hands, choose your timing thoughtfully, and allow steady effort, not force, to carry you forward.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More