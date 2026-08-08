ABVP members scuffle with police near Jharkhand CM residence, 8-10 detained

Among those detained were ABVP office-bearers Pradeep Shekhawat, Pashupatinath Upmanyu and Prakash Tuti.

"ABVP members scuffled with the police and tried to break through barricades near the chief minister's residence. Eight to ten members have been detained and will be taken to Lalpur police station," a police officer said.

The incident took place during the ABVP's Jharkhand unit's march towards the CM's residence to express solidarity with students protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment exams. The march commenced at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University here.

Ranchi, Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Friday scuffled with the police during their attempt to break through barricades near the Jharkhand chief minister's residence, leading to the detention of 8-10 agitators, an official said.

"They were taking out a protest march from Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University to the CM's residence. They have been stopped near Sidho Kanho Park to avoid any untoward situation," Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay Aryan told PTI.

A detained ABVP member said police were "hell-bent to suppress students' voice".

"We have no problem with the police, our fight is with the government and its policies. For over two weeks, students and job aspirants have been holding protests at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here. They are demanding the cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination, but the state government is not considering their demands. We organised the march to show solidarity with the agitators," an ABVP leader said.

The ABVP members raised slogans demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and cancellation of the 14th JPSC examinations.

As the protesters reached 500 metres from the CM's residence, the police tried to prevent the protesters from breaking through barricades, leading to a scuffle.

The agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand entered its 15th day on Saturday after talks between the state government and the protesters failed to break the deadlock.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.