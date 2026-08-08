Next battle for digital India is trust

Digital communication has become one of the most powerful instruments of India’s progress. It connects citizens to services, businesses to markets, students to knowledge, patients to doctors, and governments to people. From digital payments and e-governance to telemedicine, online education, logistics and emergency response, communication networks now carry not only conversations, but confidence. AI(Artificial Intelligence) and Financial Technology. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This confidence is the foundation of the digital economy. Every call answered, message opened, link clicked, transaction approved and service accessed depends on a basic belief that the communication is genuine and the source is trustworthy. As India becomes more digitally connected, preserving this trust becomes as important as expanding connectivity itself. In the coming years, the strength of India’s digital ecosystem will be measured not only by how many people it connects, but also by how safely and reliably it enables them to communicate, transact and participate.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) can significantly strengthen this trust. It can help detect abnormal patterns, identify coordinated misuse, improve fraud prevention, enhance consumer protection and make digital networks more secure and responsive. At the same time, like every powerful technology, AI can also be misused by bad actors to create fake identities, synthetic voices, manipulated profiles and highly convincing fraudulent communications.

Fraudsters are increasingly using social engineering, automation, fake identities and manipulated digital signals to appear credible. The danger lies not merely in the attempt to deceive, but in the ability to manufacture familiarity. A message may appear routine. A voice may sound recognisable. A request may seem urgent and legitimate. This is why trust must become a design principle across the digital communication ecosystem.

Telecom operators have been working closely with the government and regulators to curb spam, prevent misuse of communication resources and protect consumers. Significant efforts are being made to strengthen detection systems, improve reporting mechanisms and enhance coordination against fraudulent communication. However, the modern fraud chain does not remain confined to one network or one service. It can move across messaging platforms, applications, social media, websites, devices, financial systems and payment channels. This makes digital trust a shared responsibility.

Platforms that enable digital interaction must build strong abuse detection and rapid action systems. Financial institutions must strengthen fraud monitoring and customer alerts. Enterprises must ensure that their official communication channels are protected from impersonation. Device and application ecosystems must improve security hygiene. Law enforcement agencies must receive timely and lawful cooperation. Citizens must be made aware of evolving risks. No single stakeholder can secure the digital ecosystem in isolation.

The first principle must be responsible identity. Users deserve privacy, but they also deserve assurance that the person, business or institution contacting them is genuine. Privacy-enhancing features should not unintentionally become safe spaces for impersonation. Any system that enables users to communicate through aliases, usernames or non-traditional identifiers must be supported by strong safeguards, reporting tools, abuse detection and timely takedown mechanisms. Privacy and accountability must move together.

The second principle must be lawful traceability of misuse. A democratic digital society must protect individual rights and avoid indiscriminate intrusion. At the same time, when communication tools are misused for fraud, extortion, impersonation or cybercrime, authorised agencies must be able to investigate effectively within the framework of law. The objective is not to weaken privacy, but to prevent anonymity from becoming a shield for organised deception.

The third principle must be prevention-first security. AI-generated fraud cannot be addressed only after harm has occurred. The same intelligence that can be misused to deceive citizens must be deployed to protect them. AI can help identify suspicious patterns, detect coordinated campaigns, flag abnormal communication behaviour and support faster intervention. The future of digital safety will depend on our ability to anticipate threats before they become large-scale harm.

There is also a deeper social dimension. For years, citizens were advised not to trust suspicious links or unknown callers. In the AI age, even seemingly familiar communications may require verification. This does not mean citizens should become fearful of digital technology. It means the ecosystem must help them become more aware, more empowered and better protected. Trustworthy design, clear warnings, verified channels and simple reporting mechanisms can make digital participation safer without making it harder.

India has the opportunity to shape a balanced model for the world. A model where innovation is encouraged, privacy is respected, consumers are protected and bad actors are denied safe passage. As one of the world’s largest digital societies, India’s approach to trustworthy communication will have significance far beyond its borders.

Digital communication has connected India at unprecedented scale. The next challenge is to ensure that every connection carries confidence. In the age of AI-generated fraud, the most valuable currency will not be data, speed or scale. It will be trust.

And trust, once broken, is the hardest network to restore.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Lt Gen SP Kochhar, director general, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).