Josh Hawley seen ‘kissing male date’: Chef makes wild accusation against Republican Senator - ‘you gave $100…’

The chef continued “You know, the guy you gave $100 to stay quiet after you chased him into the elevator going back up into the kitchen?,” adding “Oh, yeah, this incident was with a male escort.”

Chef Gera wrote on X “Maybe we should ask Carlos, (not a pseudonym) the busboy who saw you kissing your ‘strong’ date from that ‘agency’ when he was taking out the trash behind the property about your integrity Josh.”

As per the chef, Senator Hawley was spotted by a busboy kissing a male date. He then tried to bribe the witness by giving $100 and the allegation went on to say the man with Hawley was actually a 'male escort'.

Notably, these claims were not backed by any further substantiation. HT.com could not independently verify these claims. Hawley has not responded to the accusations.

The Republican is known for his strong anti-LGBTQIA stance, which has led these accusations to go viral. LGBTQ Nation, an online news magazine, also reported about the accusations against Hawley, a couple of days back.

Also Read: Josh Hawley wife and kids: All on Missouri Senator as chef Joe Gera drops shocking ‘kissing male date’ allegations

Josh Hawley ‘gay’ claims circulate online Occupy Democrats, described as a left-wing media outlet, said “It should be stressed that this is only an allegation and does not definitively prove that Hawley is a closeted gay man who married his wife to hide his sexuality. However, it would be in perfect keeping with broader behavior trends inside the Republican Party.”

An old interview of Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden also surfaced, where he said “I'm already in enough lawsuits Don. Are you asking me if Josh Hawley is gay? Are you asking me if Stephen Miller is gay? Are you asking me if Speaker Johnson is gay?,” when speaking to Don Lemon.

Yet another individual said “Josh Hawley is gay.” Meanwhile, a journalist, Patrick Howley, also remarked “The fact that Josh Hawley is accused of bribing Carlos the Busboy to cover up his alleged gay kiss outside a restaurant or event (in an alley?) raises more ethical concerns. And if he only forked over $100 maybe that's why the bribe didn't work ($100 is peanuts for DC bribes).”

Notably, these claims come from unverified profiles. HT.com could not independently verify these claims. As per records, Hawley is in a heterosexual marriage. He is married to Erin and the couple have three children together – Elijah, Blaise, and Abigail.