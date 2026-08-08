Josh Hawley seen ‘kissing male date’: Chef makes wild accusation against Republican Senator - ‘you gave $100…’
A chef has accused Republican Senator Josh Hawley of kissing a man leading to speculations of the anti-LGBTQIA lawmaker being gay himself.
A chef has accused Republican Senator Josh Hawley of kissing a 'male escort'. The allegations came on August 4 from Chef Joe Gera.
As per the chef, Senator Hawley was spotted by a busboy kissing a male date. He then tried to bribe the witness by giving $100 and the allegation went on to say the man with Hawley was actually a 'male escort'.
What did Chef Gera write about Josh Hawley
Chef Gera wrote on X “Maybe we should ask Carlos, (not a pseudonym) the busboy who saw you kissing your ‘strong’ date from that ‘agency’ when he was taking out the trash behind the property about your integrity Josh.”
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The chef continued “You know, the guy you gave $100 to stay quiet after you chased him into the elevator going back up into the kitchen?,” adding “Oh, yeah, this incident was with a male escort.”
Notably, these claims were not backed by any further substantiation. HT.com could not independently verify these claims. Hawley has not responded to the accusations.
The Republican is known for his strong anti-LGBTQIA stance, which has led these accusations to go viral. LGBTQ Nation, an online news magazine, also reported about the accusations against Hawley, a couple of days back.
Also Read: Josh Hawley wife and kids: All on Missouri Senator as chef Joe Gera drops shocking ‘kissing male date’ allegations
Josh Hawley ‘gay’ claims circulate online
Occupy Democrats, described as a left-wing media outlet, said “It should be stressed that this is only an allegation and does not definitively prove that Hawley is a closeted gay man who married his wife to hide his sexuality. However, it would be in perfect keeping with broader behavior trends inside the Republican Party.”
An old interview of Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden also surfaced, where he said “I'm already in enough lawsuits Don. Are you asking me if Josh Hawley is gay? Are you asking me if Stephen Miller is gay? Are you asking me if Speaker Johnson is gay?,” when speaking to Don Lemon.
Yet another individual said “Josh Hawley is gay.” Meanwhile, a journalist, Patrick Howley, also remarked “The fact that Josh Hawley is accused of bribing Carlos the Busboy to cover up his alleged gay kiss outside a restaurant or event (in an alley?) raises more ethical concerns. And if he only forked over $100 maybe that's why the bribe didn't work ($100 is peanuts for DC bribes).”
Notably, these claims come from unverified profiles. HT.com could not independently verify these claims. As per records, Hawley is in a heterosexual marriage. He is married to Erin and the couple have three children together – Elijah, Blaise, and Abigail.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More